Jeremy Smithey has been connected to Union County football from its beginnings, but he was never the head coach.
That all changes this fall when Smithey leads the Myrtle Hawks into their first season as a member of MHSAA Division 1-1A.
“It’s a challenge being a new head coach,” said Smithey, who replaced the program’s only head coach, Justin Hollis. “There are a lot of behind-the-scene things. It’s different. I know I’ll do a lot more networking.”
Smithey keeps close contact with Hollis, who has an administrative job in the Nettleton school district, and former Union County head coach Scott Duley, an assistant for East Union.
“It’s good to have someone to bounce ideas off,” Smithey said.
Myrtle finished 7-1 overall last season in its first varsity season as an independent. The Hawks’ new division opponents will be Ashland, Baldwyn, Biggersville, Byers, Coldwater and Falkner.
“It’s going to be a good bit tougher,” Smithey said. “The kids have to understand division play is a whole different world. We can’t rest on last year’s success.
“I tell them we can never be satisfied, we have to remain hungry. We’ve set high standards.”
Myrtle opens its season with back-to-back road games: Aug. 23 at Vardaman and Aug. 30 at East Union. The Hawks’ first home game at New Albany’s BNA Park is scheduled for Sept. 6 against Marshall Academy. The team plays four of its first five games away.
Smithey, who is the powerlifting coach, wasn’t as concerned this summer with 7-on-7 play as much as he was with seeing his team get stronger.
“We stayed in the weightroom,” he said. “We tried to build strength.”
Smithey will remain as the team’s defensive coordinator. Rob Browning will be the offensive coordinator.
Offensively, the Hawks welcome back 5-foot-9, 205-pound junior running back A.I. Nugent, who rushed for 1,851 yards and scored 27 touchdowns in 2018.
The new starting quarterback is junior Elijah Thompson. His backup is sophomore Jackson Mayer. Both players will have their own packages which feature running and passing.
“We’ll remain a power-based team, but with more RPOs,” Smithey said. “I’d like to see the offense evolve, be more complex.”
The defense returns 10 starters, including junior end Andrew Phillips.