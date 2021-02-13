BALDWYN • Ingomar’s Tyson Smithey gave his season scoring and rebounding averages a huge boost in Friday’s 79-69 victory against Smithville in the Division 2-1A Tournament championship game.
The senior forward scored 32 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Falcons. He came into the game averaging 17.1 points and 11.3 rebounds.
Ingomar, the defending 1A state champion, needed all of Smithey’s points and boards against the relentless Seminoles, who had lost 70-38 to the Falcons in the regular season.
“I knew they would come out hot and work like we were,” Smithey said. “We’ve got to keep playing hard and get wins … no matter what.”
The Falcons (25-5), who won their fourth consecutive division tournament title, will host a first-round MHSAA Class 1A state tournament game Tuesday, weather permitting.
Smithville led 18-14 in the first quarter and traded baskets with Ingomar the entire first half. A layup by sophomore guard Adin Johnson gave the Falcons a 30-28 halftime lead.
“Give Smithville credit, but we didn’t guard anybody,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. “We’ve got to be a lot better on defense moving forward.
“Tyson picked it up tonight, but we’re better when we have four or five guys in double figures. We’ve got to get back in an offensive flow if we want to play longer.”
Johnson added 13 points and Zach Shugars, who got in foul trouble early, scored 12.
Smithey scored seven points and Johnson sank a 3-pointer to help the Falcons build a 15-point lead in the third quarter. However, the Seminoles hung around.
“From that point on we decided the game was over,” Ashley said. “We gave 85 percent effort on defense and we’re not good enough to do that.”
Ashley praised the spot play of post players Caleb Ball, a senior, and junior Kyle Robertson.
“Caleb and Kyle stepped in there and gave us some good minutes,” the coach said. “We trust those guys. Tonight with foul trouble, it became evident that we needed their help.”