INGOMAR • Tyson Smithey's second quarter shooting clinic propelled Ingomar to a 63-44 win over New Albany last week at Ingomar. Smithey hit for 10 of his game-high 17 points during the frame.
New Albany was clinging to a lead of 11-10 after Mason Simmons hit for a three-pointer when Smithey went to work for Ingomar.
Smithey would score his 10 for the frame which translated into all but two of the next 12 points that the Falcons would score to take a 23-11 lead. Eli Reed bagged a field goal during the 12-0 run to assist in the point production.
"My teammates were getting me the ball in good spots and I was able to finish," Smithey said.
Smithey also was a force on the boards as New Albany could not keep him blocked out throughout the night.
"I just had to work to get around them (New Albany) and gain position and just had to attack the glass hard with the intention to get the ball," Smithey said.
The Falcons held a 27-17 lead as the teams went to the half.
The scoring slowed a bit for both teams in the third quarter as Ingomar would hold a narrow 11-10 advantage and lead 38-27 after three quarters of play.
Zach Shugars provided the insurance points of the fourth quarter as he scored 11 points. Shugars was five of six from the free throw stripe and added three baskets from the field during the final period.
Adin Johnson was a big contributor during the second half as well for the Falcons as he hit for 12 points including a couple of three pointers.
Smithey led all scorers with his 17 points while Shugars hit for 15 and Johnson chipped in his 12 for the Falcons. Breyden Bell contributed to the win with seven points.
Artaveion High was high man for the Bulldogs with 15 points and Simmons scored nine.