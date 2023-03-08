NEW ALBANY — Fire crews were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, March 5, to help deal with an electrical issue, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
The call came in as an alarm system activation and arriving crews reported smoke in an electrical room.
The problem was located, isolated, and fixed by Hospital Maintenance and New Albany LG&W workers .
Fire crews stood by as a precaution while the issue was being taken care of.
The scene was declared under control at 2:49 p.m., and New Albany firefighters returned to station about 3:55 p.m., the chief said.
“We didn’t want to leave until we knew everything was OK,” Chief Whiteside said.
In other news from the department:
—Fire crews were several places throughout New Albany during the heavy weather Thursday and Friday, March 2 - 3, helping deal with wind-related issues, including downed power lines.
There were power lines and trees and limbs down between Moss Hill and the businesses on West Bankhead, and the canopy at Reeds Market fuel pump island became structurally unsafe with a possibility of falling. Pumps and electricity at the station were shut off as a precaution.
Power lines were down briefly from Mi Pueblo to Auto Zone on West Bankhead Street.
LG&W, and repair crews were busy making repairs throughout the city.
By this week almost all the repairs were complete except one: As of Tuesday morning the canopy was still barricaded off and not in use.
