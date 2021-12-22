It irritates me when I hear politicians, news outlets and other “experts” refer to Social Security as an “entitlement.” I guess you could call it a “pet peeve,” of mine; not sure, but it certainly is an inaccurate characterization!
Social Security is a mandatory contractual retirement benefits trust fund program administered by the United States Government. Employers and employees do their part by paying into the trust fund. The government upholds its end of the contract by paying those to whom benefits have been promised.
When politicians include Social Security and Medicare with “entitlement” programs, they generally include “means tested” welfare system programs consisting of 80 plus federal programs providing cash, food, housing, medical care, social services, training, targeted education aid to the poor and low-income Americans. These include TANF, SNAP, Medicaid and Pell Grants. The costs in 2020 was $838.8 billion. These programs provide an important safety net for many Americans and are “entitlements.” Conversely, Social Security reflects a contractual agreement between those making and receiving contributions backed by the United States Government and managed by the United States Treasury Department.
I began paying into the Social Security Trust Fund in 1971, fifty years ago. My participation was required by law. It was not an option. Employees pay 6.2 percent of their wages, with an employer match, while the self-employed pay 12.4 percent. These numbers have temporarily fluctuated over the years. The maximum taxable earnings in 2021 was $142,800. For example, millionaires paid the same in social security tax as a person making $142,800. It is the maximum amount taxed for anyone. Currently, the Social Security Trust Fund shows a surplus balance of 2.908 trillion dollars. In 2021, payments to approximately 65 million Americans will total just over 1 trillion dollars
While the social security trust fund will not go broke, it does face long term funding challenges. It is a pay as you go system as payments to recipients are funded by incoming monthly social security payments. For decades it collected more than it paid out, building that 2.9 trillion surplus. However, the system is beginning to pay out more than it takes in. Without changes in how Social Security is financed the surplus is projected to run out in 2034. At that point, collection of taxes will fund 78% of scheduled benefits according to the latest estimates.
Congress contractually, will need to take steps to shore up Social Security’s finances, as it did in 1983, the last time the fund nearly depleted its funds. Social Security is binding contract between our government and its citizens. It is not an entitlement!
Sources, Congressional Budget Office, USGovernmentSpending.com, SSA.GOV, AARP