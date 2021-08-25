Solid waste and property matters played a role in the Union County Board of Supervisors’ agenda Monday.
Garbage is what came up first.
The only bill Union County sends out regularly each month is for solid waste collection.
That billing is actually handled by a third party and occasionally an error or unusual case will come up.
Such was the case with Charlie Huffstatler this past week.
Huffstatler, a familiar face around Union County, attended the August meeting of the board of supervisors concerning a bill he had received.
The bill in question, for $184.40, had just been received in the past couple of weeks and related to property Huffstatler did indeed own.
However, the woman who had lived there for the period in question had died in 2009 and the woman the bill was addressed to as occupant is someone Huffstatler has never heard of, never lived there. He told board members that a search for someone with that name turned up only a person who lived in the western part of the country and had never been here.
“At no time was that woman living in the trailer,” he said. “We may have to pay the bill, but we don’t own it.”
Supervisors were willing to try to help Huffstatler but pointed out that is no legal way for them to wipe away the bill, and there is no statute of limitations either.
The matter is complicated in that, although a tenant may essentially run up a huge garbage bill, it ultimately falls back on the property owner.
An unpaid garbage bill can prevent the property owner from purchasing a car tag, apparently, or even result in a lien on the property.
Supervisor Randy Owen noted that he owns rental property and his method is simply to include the garbage cost in the rent bill in the first place.
Ultimately, board members said about all they could do is to get copies of all the related paperwork and check with Three River Planning and Development District, which handles the solid waste billing for Union County.
Board members also voted to use a revised contract for commercial solid waste services.
This was done in part because the Three Rivers Regional Landfill serves several counties and it was desirable to have uniform contracts.
In addition, and because of collection problems in the past, the billing has the provision what customers will pay for the month in advance and through automatic drafts from their bank accounts.
Concerning property, a public hearing had been scheduled for objections to the land roll assessments but no one was present. Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said the couple of objections that had been raised had already been satisfied in the tax office.
Two petitions to reduce property tax assessments were approved. One was due to a business closing and the other was because the owner had filed for Homestead Exemption in another county.
In personnel, supervisors approved:
- Toby Scott for the road department
- William Blake Smith as shop mechanic for the road department
- James Mike Allred for the solid waste department
- Victoria Ashley Jennings for full-time deputy at the sheriff’s department
- Jeremie Jensen changing from full-time to part-time jailer
- Shawn Bradley Thompson from part-time to full-time dispatcher
- Gunner Higgins moving from full-time deputy to part-time dispatcher with the sheriff’s department.
In general business, supervisors approved the Union County School District budget and tax request. The board must approve the request by law, converting the dollar amount asked for into the number of mills of tax required to bring in that total. The tax millage for the schools is expected to remain unchanged for next year.
Board members voted to modify the county’s Covid-19 policy concerning employee illness. The standard part of the policy concerning testing and quarantine remains unchanged.
What is different is that supervisors had allowed up to 80 days’ absence for Covid-related illness, in addition to the regular number of sick days allotted.
Supervisors voted to remove the extra 80 days, noting that some employees had complained others were abusing the system. Supervisor Randy Owen said that employees now get 12 days a year for possible illness.
In other business, supervisors approved deleting a 2016 Ford Explorer from the sheriff’s department inventory and also approved a manual check of $1,901 to go into the P.I.P.E. fund used to purchase evidence and information.
The low bid by G and O Supply of $9,255 was accepted for several culverts needed.
Also on the agenda was discussion of a possible broadband franchise agreement with MaxxSouth. The matter was not deal with, however, with board President Steve Watson saying it is just something that is being talked about with various arrangements being considered.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session for an update on industrial development and recruitment by Gary Chandler. No action was reported.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, rather than Monday because of the Sept. 6 Labor Day Holiday.