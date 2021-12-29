Governmental offices will close Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year's Day Saturday.

Solid-waste collection in Union County outside the city limits will not be affected. Garbage will be collected as usual Thursday and Friday as usual.

City solid-waste collection will change slightly, however.

This week, Friday, Dec. 31, route and the usual Thursday route will both be picked up Thursday. There will be no garbage pickup in the city Friday.

