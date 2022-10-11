It was a case of standing room only at this past week’s New Albany Board of Aldermen’s meeting.
It’s good and extremely rare to see such participation in government.
Unfortunately, the circumstances they led most of the people there are less good.
They came to the meeting not out of civic pride but because of various false rumors concerning proposed development of the downtown area – more specifically that city officials plan, have even voted, to abolish parking in the middle of Bankhead Street/State Highway 178.
Some observations about the meeting (a few of which would apply to meetings held in the past about marijuana and liquor):
- It soon became apparent that almost everyone there to talk about parking was there because of completely false information they had seen on social media. Anyone who relies on social media for factual information – without reliable independent confirmation not on social media – might want to re-evaluate their critical thinking processes.
- Almost no one had any idea what the city’s 25-year comprehensive plan – which includes downtown improvements – is. As Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud noted, virtually no one in the audience had participated in the series of well-publicized public discussions about the plan that has been under consideration for the past three years. That’s their own fault.
- And as developer Terry Young noted, he has attended nearly every aldermen’s board meeting for the past 10 years and had essentially never seen any of the concerned citizens present Tuesday at any previous meeting. People don’t attend unless they have a specific gripe, but they shouldn’t gripe if they don’t participate in their community government. I don’t have to attend the meetings; I choose to because I believe citizens have a responsibility to at least be aware of what their leaders are doing, even to the point of running for office myself.
- For whatever reason, the ultimate goal of the group boiled down to keeping parking spaces, more so than concerns about obeying the law, individual safety or appearance of downtown. That’s the one thing that mattered to them.
- Some cited convenience as a reason to park in the middle of the street so shoppers can run into a store quickly and leave. A contrary view is that people are more likely to make purchases downtown if they get out of their vehicles and walk up and down the street, passing shop windows. Trying to get shoppers in and out of downtown quickly does not help one’s neighbors.
- In any meeting like this, historically, the people who are opposed to something show up and are vocal while supporters stay home or remain silent. That obviously leads to a skewed view of overall popular opinion. My experience over the years is that opinion for and against center parking is more nearly split than one might think, meaning whatever aldermen do is likely to make a segment of the population angry.
- Something I had not thought about my entire life is that our downtown is smaller than most, in fact, tiny. It’s effectively one block long and two blocks wide and has no real cross streets. This is a challenge not all towns face and obviously limits parking possibilities and makes the issue of deliveries more difficult to deal with.
- Closing Bankhead Street downtown for events such as the Tallahatchie RiverFest apparently benefits most businesses, but magnifies the parking problem. It also forces all traffic onto Main Street, which has its own width and parking problems. Taking Snyder and McGill streets is an option but not everyone chooses to take it.
- It was briefly mentioned that when the new municipal building is put into use later this year, parking space will be available behind the police department and in the lot around the former Fred’s building. Police vehicles will take some of the space but there still should be more added spaces in those two lots than would be lost by eliminating parking in the middle of Bankhead. The area where the farmers’ market was held could theoretically be converted to a formal parking area, although it is privately owned and there may be other plans for it.
- It was said that people don’t want to park in the library lot and walk a block, perhaps understandable in cold or rainy weather. But if one goes to Wal-Mart, parks about a third of the way down in the lot, goes in to pick up a prescription, milk and a few other items, he or she will have walked considerable farther than from the library. That doesn’t seem to deter anyone.
- Some say that parking in the middle of the street is safe because no one has been seriously injured there. If one stays with that thinking, then everyone can get rid of their storm shelters because a tornado has not yet wiped out downtown New Albany. I will share my own experience that about two months ago I was driving through downtown when a little boy about three years old ran out from between cars in front of me. I wasn’t going fast and was able to stop without locking up the brakes, and he turned around and ran back before making it to the middle of the lane. I don’t think he ever saw me and the adult he was with was paying attention to another child and I don’t think he was aware at all of what happened. If I had been going a little faster or he had not turned back, the result might have been different. It certainly scared the crap out of me.
- Quite a few parking spaces are taken up all day by business owners and employees. Even though parking is said to be critical, no one spoke up to say they would require employees to park somewhere off Bankhead Street (although, to be fair, some owners and employees are already doing so).
- Granted, backing out of parking spaces downtown can be aggravating if not downright dangerous, especially if one is parked next to a huge pickup truck. The proposed plan includes changing the angle of spaces to improve visibility, although trying to back out in heavy traffic will still be problematic. Diagonal parking is something one just can’t avoid and many place like Wal-Mart rely on it (although visibility is better).
- Despite the various development plans we have, has any of them focused on reclaiming and renovating the area north of the Burlington Northern railroad tracks? I wonder if there is some sort of wrong-side-of-the-tracks mentality but some of the space could be renovated for retail (more than it has) or parking use. Also, I don’t think any of the development plans call for a convention or conference center, which we could already use. It would be essential for more tourism and economic growth, but bring its own parking issues.
- While it’s very rare that all downtown parking spaces are filled, we are getting a new restaurant and hotel and could use at least one more sit-down eatery here. Based on when we had more restaurants downtown, that quite possibly would fill all the spaces at times and even lead to overflow.
If the city receives the grant, there will be the opportunity for more public discussion. But people must take responsibility for being knowledgeable and involved. As Billye Jean told one attendee, “I can’t spoon feed you.”
