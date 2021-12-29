January
Search under way along Tallahatchie River for missing woman
The year started with authorities searching along the Tallahatchie River for a woman who was reported missing the night of Jan. 1.
The missing woman is 28-year-old Jessica Stacks, who is from the West Union area.
Stacks was reported missing a little after 10 p.m. She and a male companion had put a boat in the Tallahatchie River that morning at County Road 46, apparently going to float downstream when the water was high.
At some point, Stacks apparently got out of the boat and was going to attempt to walk back. But Stacks could not be located and was reported missing, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
Authorities began a massive search effort that continued until around 3 a.m. Jan. 2 and then resumed the search the next morning and into the night.
The intensive search continued for weeks involving a number of different agencies and using technology such as thermal imaging drones and cadaver dogs. Some evidence of where Stacks apparently had been was found but that was all.
The sheriff’s department followed up on a variety of leads and interviewed those who might have information. They also continued to search the area for many weeks, although on a more limited basis.
There was no evidence of a crime found and the fate of Stacks remains unknown a year later, but the case remains open.
Library’s craft program serves community during pandemic
Although many businesses and services shut down during the pandemic, the Union County Library still found ways to connect with the community.
Although visitors were not allowed inside the building due to the high number of Covid-19 cases that had hit the state in recent months, the library did not close.
Library staff provided curbside service that allowed patrons to use any of the library resources other than computer access. Bikes could still be checked out.
But one of the more dynamic ways that the library served the community during this time was through a craft program called “take and make.”
Each morning around 9 a.m., library staff sets craft packages on the front porch of the library for people to pick up for free. There were 50 individually wrapped bags of supplies that can be used to make a craft. Each day there is a different craft, and they were available on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday through Friday.
“It’s pretty much a ready-to-go craft with all they need to put it together,” said Union County Library Director Sissy Bullock, who came up with the idea for the crafts. “We have parents that come by every single day and get the crafts.”
The program was so popular that the staff continues to offer it daily even though the library is fully open.
“At this point we don’t want to stop it because it’s been so successful,” said Bullock. “I don’t know how long we’ll do it. We’ll just wait and see. It’s really been popular.”
Bullock said the craft program is a way to share the library with people in a safe manner during the coronavirus pandemic.
She noted that it is a very involved process to come up with the craft ideas and then to get all of the materials bagged up and ready to go. The craft program was part of a strategic plan to make the library available to the public during the pandemic, she added.
Longtime Union County School District official passes away
Longtime Union County School District official Ron Scott passed away after catching Covid-19.
Scott was remembered by friends and colleagues as a humble man who did not want to receive credit for the work he did.
“He was just that type of person,” said Windy Faulkner, assistant superintendent for the Union County School District. “It’s hard to find people of his character.”
She said Scott had a positive impact on many lives in Union County. Scott worked in the Union County School District for more than 35 years and had 49 years of experience in education.
“It’s a profound loss for our district and community,” said Union County Superintendent Russell Taylor. “He’s left a legacy in our district, not only in the years of service, but also in the wisdom he provided and the way he treated people.”
He served as principal for West Union Attendance Center and also as assistant superintendent for the district.
Scott retired from the district in 2014 but came back to work part-time as assistant superintendent of facilities.
February
Foster homes needed for dogs, cats in Union County
More foster homes for stray dogs and cats were needed in Union County by the small but effective Union County Humane Society..
Foster homes provide a temporary residence for the animals until a permanent home can be found for them.
Those who foster the dogs and cats do not have to worry about any expenses, said Shonda Williams, Union County Humane Society vice president. All of the vet care, food and other costs are covered by the Humane Society. Those who foster the animals simply have to love them, Williams added.
Asked how many more foster homes were needed for animals in Union County, a volunteer said, “As many as we can get.” During the time that she had been fostering, she has had more than 50 animals. She was currently fostering six dogs, three of which are puppies.
The puppies only stay with her for about two months. Many of the dogs in foster care are picked up by rescue groups and taken to Northern states where they are permanently adopted.
“When they leave, you know that they are going to a home that’s been approved,” said Haley. “A lot of the dogs go up North.”
The humane society covers the cost of spaying, neutering and heartworm treatment. The humane society last year spent $51,325 on vet care.
Last year in Union County, approximately 300 dogs were taken into foster care and 290 of them were placed in permanent homes.
Pandemic impacts New Albany Boys & Girls Club
Life at the New Albany Boys & Girls Club changed dramatically as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the organization continued to make a positive impact on children’s lives.
Prior to Covid-19, somewhere between 100 and 110 kids per day would come to the Boys and Girls Club for activities, including athletics and help with homework.
Now there were only about 35 to 45 children attending the club daily, said New Albany Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Marquel Conner.
“It is very different from what we’re accustomed to in our program,” said Conner, who has been the unit director for six years and has been with the Boys & Girls Club a total of 14 years.
Due to Covid, the club could only have 50 registered members at the time, and there were also restrictions in place for traveling and having visitors.
Covid caused an “instant disruption” in the Boys & Girls Club program, said Conner. Some of the students who can no longer attend the Boys and Girls Club had been going there for years, he said.
“We’re missing out on them growing up and helping contribute to their life,” he said, adding that the club teaches healthy lifestyles, academic success, good character and leadership. “We’re missing out on serving those students that on a day-to-day basis.”
Snow, ice blanket New Albany area
Varying levels of snow and ice were reported across Union County.
During the first storm, there were about 1 to 2 inches of sleet reported across the county, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.
And during the second storm, there were about 2-3 inches of snow reported across most of Union County. There was a report of 1.3 inches in Blue Springs, 2.5 inches in Myrtle and 4.5 inches in Keownville.
The low temperature in Tupelo reached 13 degrees.
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson reported that no major issues occurred as a result of the winter storm. Robertson said he was not aware of any injuries associated with the storm.
It appeared that many people avoided the “treacherous” roadways and stayed at home or drove in four-wheel drive vehicles, he said.
“We had no major crashes and no significant injury,” Robertson said.
New Albany Light, Gas and Water General Manager Bill Mattox also said there were no issues with the electrical system as a result of the storm.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said there were problems with motorists getting stuck in the ice and snow. There were also a number of vehicle wrecks, but he was not aware of any crashes with serious injuries.
March
Club donates books to help children
Children involved in stressful situations can now receive a book to help ease their nerves.
If there is a house fire, wreck or domestic disturbance call, law enforcement officials now have a large selection of books to give to children who may be affected.
The goal is to give the children something positive to focus on after a bad situation has occurred.
The New Albany Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office received the children’s books March 3 from the New Century Club.
“We know that you will find some children who really need them,” said Martha Frances Monroe, president of the New Century Club.
Children’s books were also given to the Union County Library and the New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults. More than 200 children’s books were given away as part of the New Century Club’s service project.
The police department and sheriff’s office can give books to children when they respond to certain calls where kids are involved. Likewise, a police officer might see a child walking down the street and give him a book for encouragement.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards and New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson were on hand to receive the books from the New Century Club at the local museum.
“It’s a great idea,” said Edwards of the New Century Club’s service project.
Edwards said the sheriff’s department has given children teddy bears in the past, but he is starting to run out of those. The books will be a great help, said Edwards. When there are situations such as traffic crashes or house fires where children are involved, it is helpful to give children something that can calm them down and make them feel safe, said Edwards.
The New Century Club has been around since 1902, and each month the members study a book. This year the club’s theme is memoirs. The New Century Club started the Union County Library years ago, said Monroe.
Is New Albany driving away food trucks?
A New Albany food truck owner said he was leaving town and that the city’s ordinance was a driving factor behind his decision.
Lewis Baker, owner of O’Lucky B’s Famous Nachos on State Highway 30 across from the hospital, said the city’s recently adopted food truck ordinance had presented him with problems.
Under the ordinance, food trucks cannot be left overnight at a location unless they are enclosed in a storage building.
Baker said it is too much trouble to move his business to a new location every day.
“All of the sudden it’s like they want me to move every day,” said Baker, 36. “It’s just too big of a hassle. I feel like it’s a minor, petty issue that kind of represents a bigger issue.”
New Albany Mayor Tim Kent said he is sorry to hear that O’Lucky B’s is leaving town.
But the mayor does not think the city’s food truck regulations are too stringent and driving away business.
“He’s the only one I’ve ever heard complain about it,” the mayor said. “All you have to do is follow the ordinances, follow the rules.”
“We welcome food trucks, but they can’t set up camp,” Kent said. “They’ve got to leave at night . . . The whole idea is to keep them from having a temporary structure in a permanent location because of the building codes and fire codes and stuff like that. It’s just not made for a permanent structure.”
Baker has reportedly established a brick-and-mortar business in Tupelo since this story appeared.
Police chief ‘thankful’ for another four years
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said he felt “thankful” and “fortunate” that he had no opponent in the upcoming municipal election.
He was the only city official to not draw any opposition.
“I really appreciate it,” said Robertson, who was currently in his second term.
Robertson, who was born and raised in New Albany, started his third term July 1.
New Albany police seek information in possible hit and run of pedestrian
New Albany Police were seeking information about a possible vehicle hit-and-run of a pedestrian.
The incident occurred Friday, March 12 at around 10:30 a.m. on Camp Street between Main Street and Bankhead Street.
An officer was on patrol and came upon a white male lying in the middle of Camp Street between the Union County Courthouse and First Baptist Church.
Initially, police thought the man may have suffered a seizure or some other medical issue.
But after the man was seen by medical staff his injuries looked like he had been hit by a vehicle, said Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The victim suffered a small brain bleed, laceration to head, fractured ribs, punctured lung, fractured lower bone leg, fractured thumb and multiple lacerations.
“I believe he was hit by a vehicle,” Robertson said, adding that there was a debris field at the scene.
Once the officer saw the man in the middle of the street, he sought medical assistance and called for other officers to assist.
There was no ambulance available to help the victim, but a nurse stopped to help.
Due to the severity of the injuries, officers decided to load the man in a patrol unit and transport him to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. The officer realized it was a potentially life-threatening issue.
The victim turned out to be Bankhead Flower Shop owner Kevin Hinton, who had undergone a lengthy recovery period. Although Robertson remains amazed that this could happen at the courthouse on a Friday morning without anyone seeing it, police still have not uncovered any new information about the incident.
New Albany named Best Small town by Southern Living Magazine
New Albany was named this month by Southern Living magazine as one of the best small towns in the South.
In addition, Sugaree’s Bakery in downtown New Albany was recognized as one of the South’s best bakeries.
New Albany was the only Mississippi town to be recognized by the magazine, and Sugaree’s was the only Mississippi bakery on the list.
New Albany Main Street Director Billye Jean Stroud said she thinks it’s a “huge honor” to be named one of the best small towns in the South by such a widely circulated magazine.
She said the city did not apply to receive the honor and is not putting a lot of money into digital marketing right now.
The article in Southern Living noted that New Albany is the birthplace of author William Faulkner, home of the 44-mile Tanglefoot Trail and boasts a walkable downtown. The article also suggested that people should stop into The Vintage Market for an ice cream sundae.
Since the honor appeared in the magazine, Stroud has sent packets to more than 1,000 people requesting more information about New Albany.
April
New Albany graduation rate beats state average
The New Albany School District had a higher graduation rate than the state average for 2019-2020.
New Albany’s four-year graduation rate was 88.2 percent compared to the statewide rate of 87.7 percent. The most recent national graduation rate was 85 percent.
The Union County School District’s four-year graduation rate was 84.3 percent.
The statewide drop-out rate fell to an historic low of 8.8 percent, a decrease from 13.9 percent in 2014.
The dropout rate in the New Albany School District was 7.4 percent and 11.4 percent in the Union County School District.
The statewide graduation rate for students with disabilities reached an all-time high of 55.4 percent, more than double the rate of 23.2 percent in 2014.
In the New Albany School District, the graduation rate for students with disabilities was almost 53 percent, and it was 46.2 percent for the Union County School District.
The graduation rate for Black or African American students in the New Albany School District was 71.9 percent compared to 93.9 percent for white students and 90 percent for Hispanic or Latino.
Likewise, the graduation rate for Black or African American students in the Union County School District was 72.2 percent compared to 86.3 percent for white students.
Within the Union County School District, Ingomar Attendance Center had the highest graduation rate of 92.7 percent. The other schools’ graduation rates were: East Union Attendance Center 86.4 percent; Myrtle Attendance Center 84.2 percent; and West Union Attendance Center 72.5 percent.
West Union Attendance Center had the highest dropout rate in the Union County School District at 20 percent. The other schools’ dropout rates were: Ingomar Attendance Center 2.4 percent; East Union Attendance Center 10.6 percent; and Myrtle Attendance Center 13.2 percent.
Bids due on remodel of Fred’s building in May
Bids to remodel the former Fred’s building to serve as a city facility were due May 4.
The building located in downtown New Albany was to be remodeled into the future home of New Albany Light, Gas and Water and the police department. A building near the site is also be remodeled to serve as the municipal court/city boardroom and the municipal court offices. Bids on that project were also due in May.
The city had been looking for new office space for the department for several years and the closing of Fred’s appeared to present a good opportunity. The initial bid for the building was not accepted but the city was later able to buy the building from the purchaser.
What followed was a planning process and the advertisement for bids. Partly due to the pandemic, the bids were more than twice what had been expected, and for which funding was available.
Plans were reconsidered in detail and superfluous features removed. This would eventually result in new bids that were in the range the city could afford and today renovation on the building is underway.
May
New Albany spray park closed for the summer
The New Albany spray park in BNA Bank Park will not open this summer, according to city officials.
The facility has several problems that would be costly to fix, said Building Inspector Eric Thomas.
A company called Aqua Construction International of Memphis inspected the spray park and said it would not be economically feasible to make repairs. The company recommended not putting anymore money into the existing spray park and starting over, Thomas said.
“His recommendation was to just start all over, build a new park,” Mayor Tim Kent said. “We’re just afraid to open up it because of safety issues.”
The slide itself could cost around $40,000 to repair, and fixing the pump system could cost around $50,000, said Thomas. And even if those repairs were done, the spray park would still not be completely fixed, Thomas said.
The company that inspected the spray park recommended demolishing the current facility and installing a new one that meets or exceeds current codes and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The slide has some structural damage to the metal and is unsafe, Thomas said.
Building a new spray park comparable to the current one could cost $500,000 to $700,000, officials said. The current one was built around 15 years ago and cost about $300,000, said Mayor Kent. It was paid for with tourism tax dollars, the mayor added.
City aldermen expressed disappointment that the spray park will not be open for children this summer.
“I’m very disappointed that we can’t open it, but we want to make sure it’s safe for our kids and our citizens,” said Alderman Johnny Anderson. “We’re just going to have to step back and regroup and see what we can do maybe toward next year I guess.”
Longtime school nurse remembered for caring spirit
A woman who served as a nurse for the Union County School District for many years is being remembered by friends and colleagues as a compassionate person who loved children.
Becky Rowan, who passed away in April at the age of 72, served as a nurse for the school district for about 30 years. For many years, she was the only nurse for all four county schools in the district. Now, because of Rowan’s vision, there is a nurse at all four county schools.
“Nurse Becky Rowan is and always will be the nurse of the UCSD,” said former Superintendent Ken Basil. “She was the only nurse for four schools for a very long time.”
East Union School Nurse Betsy Basil worked with Rowan for a few years and said she was the “ideal school nurse.”
“She did whatever she could to keep those kids safe that were under her care,” Betsy Basil said, adding that Rowan was a mentor to her. “She was the true definition of a nurse and a true friend. To this day, I do not know how she handled four schools on her own. I think that alone is a tribute to the nurse she was.”
Rowan is remembered for her leadership and pushing to have nurses in every school. That was her dream, and she paved the way to make it happen. Now the school district is very “blessed” and “fortunate” to have a nurse at every school. There has been a nurse at every school for about three years.
Rowan was also honored as the state school nurse of the year during her career.
June
City election favors incumbents
Mayor Tim Kent, Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Dale White, Ward 4 Alderman Will Tucker and Alderman-at-Large Keith Conlee were re-elected in the June municipal vote.
Parks Smith won the Ward 1 alderman’s seat vacated by Amy Livingston and Drew Horn won in Ward 2, taking the place of Johnny Anderson. Neither Livingston nor Anderson chose to seek re-election.
The only other New Albany municipal official, Police Chief Chris Robertson, was unopposed.
The Town of Myrtle will have the same mayor and aldermen as in the past four years since no one else ran for office.
The Village of Blue Springs saw Mayor Rita Gentry re-elected but will have a slate of five all-new aldermen.
Vanished New Albany woman’s fate remains unknown
After a half-year, authorities still don’t know where Stacks could be, and her baffling disappearance has turned into the longest-running missing persons case in Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards’ memory, he said this week.
Edwards’ memory goes back a long way, too. He’s been sheriff since 2012, and has been involved with local law enforcement since 2000.
No charges have been filed in connection with the case; authorities have run down every lead they’ve had; and the case has turned cold, the sheriff said.
“It was publicized everywhere, and we followed up on an awful lot of stuff that later proved to be dead ends.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department.
Jessica Swenor Stacks, 28, was reported missing just after 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, Stacks and a male companion launched a boat in the Tallahatchie River Friday morning, Jan. 1, at County Road 46.
The two apparently planned to float downstream in the little tin boat when the water was high. People often shoot wild hogs from the river; it’s unclear if that’s what she and her male companion planned to do.
Stacks later got out of the boat, and authorities were notified about 10 p.m. that night after she failed to turn up.
The search area included an area from County Road 46 at the Tallahatchie River bridge to the Rocky Ford Bridge on Miss. Highway 30 West in Etta.
Searchers combing the area later located the boat about a mile upriver from the Rocky Ford Bridge. Her purse was in the boat, authorities said.
Stacks left several footprints behind near the river; she hasn’t been seen since leaving the boat.
Her boots were later found; they had been cut off her. Her coat and gloves were found near her boots. She didn’t have her cell phone with her at the time she left the boat; it was later located and turned in, Edwards said.
Stacks’ three children are now being raised by a relative in Texas, the sheriff concluded.
Storm’s result in Union: Most roads under water, stranded motorists, but no reported injuries
The heavy rains that pounded this area early last week caused no known injuries, but triggered flash flooding that submerged Union County roads in all five districts for various periods of time, required two vehicle extractions and forced a person from their home, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said this week.
The rains and thunderstorms passed, and virtually all of the county roads were free of water as of last Thursday afternoon, Clayton said.
“The only two roads that are impassible now are CR 87 at the intersection with CR 101, and the dead end part of CR 88,” the EMA Director said.
The section of Main Street under the Tanglefoot Trail Bridge flooded Tuesday, June 8 and at least one motorist got stuck trying to drive through water which was several feet deep. The Park Along the River was under water as well, Clayton said.
“No injuries have been reported to us. We did two water vehicle rescues yesterday and the day before, and one person had to be evacuated from a house in Blue Springs,” he said.
Clayton said Board of Supervisors President Steve Watson has turned in an emergency declaration request to Gov. Tate Reeves.
All or parts of 53 county roads were under water at one time of another during the storm, according to information provided by Clayton.
The National Weather Service in Memphis indicated Wednesday most of north Mississippi received 4-6 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
New Albany Main Street recognized at state meeting
The New Albany Main Street Association was one of seven Main Street associations from Northeast Mississippi recognized at the Mississippi Main Street Association Annual Awards Luncheon in Jackson last Thursday. The New Albany Main Street Association was recognized for:
• Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor for Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., owned by Megan and Randall Bynum.
• Best Promotional Retail Event, called Shop the Block.
Said Billye Jean Stroud, the Director of Community Development and the Main Street Association Director this week: “Shop the Block was special because it was designed to relieve our downtown merchants of excess inventory by offering late night shopping to get rid of that inventory. “Merchants who participated gave 10% back to area non-profits during the year-long event. As a result, Main Street and downtown merchants gave over $5,000 to non-profits affected by Covid,” Mrs. Stroud said.
Two women now serving on New Albany Fire Department
The first two women in the history of the New Albany Fire Department are now on the job. They got to work quickly and unexpectedly last Tuesday morning, June 22. Raevonne Seawright and Taylor Rumsey were among New Albany firefighters called out to battle a house fire called in about 11:10 a.m. that day. Seawright was first in on the nozzle to fight the house fire, and Rumsey followed in with another crew, firefighters said. Firefighters confined the damage to the kitchen area, and returned to station about 1:13 p.m.
Both women are firefighters who, although new to the New Albany Fire Department, have a background with other departments. Seawright, of Tupelo, a certified firefighter, will work part time with the New Albany unit. She began her history-making first shift with the department Tuesday morning, June 22, and was called out to the house fire later that morning. Rumsey, of Myrtle, a volunteer who began work about 1 1/2months ago, made a call with the New Albany department when firefighters were called to a fatal traffic wreck extrication Sunday afternoon, June 20. “It is the first time in department history that a woman has worked a shift at the department, which traces its history back at the least the 1920s,” Chief Mark Whiteside said.
July
Quilts of Valor honors local veterans of military
New Albany Church of Christ fellowship hall was the host for the first-ever Quilts of Valor recognition and presentation on Sunday, June 27.
The recognition service for former veterans was inspired by Eleta Grimmett. Grimmett had been involved with quilt-making in the past, but felt led to do more locally. “I started making Quilts of Valor a few years ago for the Patriotic portion of our Texas RV Rally,” Grimmett said in her opening remarks. “Last year at the RV Resort in Florida, I made a quilt for that rally. About a month ago, my daughter asked what I would do with all the quilts I was making. She knew I did not sell them, so I told her, ‘I could give them to all of you.’
The mission statement for the Quilts of Valor reads as follows: “The Mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
Grimmett contacted Sue Morrisson, a friend who she knew was a Veteran, for direction. “She referred me to Mike Bennett, Union County Veterans Service Officer. When I visited him to show what I was doing and asked for Veterans’ names – preferably Vietnam Veterans – he told me there were over 80 BOG Veterans in the county. I did not know what BOG meant, so Mike informed me it was ‘Boots on the Ground.’”
Sunday’s Quilts of Valor recognition was just the beginning according to Grimmett as she has plans to present more quilts to Union county veterans.
Bennett was at the podium to introduce the recipients of the Quilts of Valor as they were brought forward individually to be recognized. Upon presentation of the Quilt of Valor, Bennett recited the following to each of the recipients: “On behalf of the Quilt of Valor Foundation, we wish to recognize you for your service to our nation. We consider it a privilege to honor you though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America. As an expression of our gratitude, we award you the QUILT OF VALOR.”
A total of 10 veterans were able to attend Sunday’s presentation – Jeffrey Daniel Cross (USN), Richard Adams (USA), Rex Bell (USAF), Larry Cobb (USA), Richard Jennings (USA), John R. (Bob) McGaha (USA), Sam Mosley (USA), Lowell Porter (USA), Burrell Walton (USA), Mike Bennett (USA). Three deceased veterans were represented by their widows – William Lyon (USAF) by Grace Lyon, Wes Creighton (USAF) by Paula Creighton, George Dixon (USAF) by Virginia Dixon. Grimmett and Morrisson presented each honored recipient with their quilt and draped it over their shoulders as part of the presentation.
Union County School District: Proposed budget requires no tax increase
The Union County Board of Supervisors has accepted the local school district’s Tax Request and Budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Union County School District officials are asking the county to levy sufficient tax millage to raise $5,223,142 in local funds for operation of the district. The amount requires no tax increase, district officials said during the county board’s regular meeting, July 6. The district’s proposed budget for the year ending June 30, 2022, indicates $29,756,954 in total revenues against $29,121,085 in total expenditures. The revenues include $6,675,272 in local tax funds, $17,687,883 in state funds and $5,393,798 from federal money. The $1.4 million difference between the $5.2 million sought in local funds and the $6.6 million in local funds listed in the budget is due to other means of local funds generated by the district. Those funds include admissions, fees, and fundraising at the school level as well as interest, contributions, tuition, and the reimbursement from New Albany Schools for the operation of the countywide bus shop. Additionally, all students will eat free next year in the cafeteria so the only local payments received in the cafeteria will be for any extra sales when students buy food in addition to what is served on the food tray, district officials said. Of the proposed expenditures, $17,941,821 is earmarked for instructional services, $10,066,954 will go to support services, $1,806,341 will go to non-instructional services and $142,001 is to be used for debt service, according to a copy of the budget.
Former assistant youth pastor arrested on child pornography charges
FBI task force officers arrested Thomas “Tag” Gatlin, 23, on possession of child pornography charges Thursday, July 15, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards. The sheriff said the state attorney general’s cyber-crime division was also part of the investigation. Gatlin was booked into the Union County Jail, and released on bond later that day. Gatlin was assistant youth director at First United Methodist Church, New Albany. Efforts to reach Dr. Tim Prather, pastor of the church, for comment late last weren’t successful. Dr. Prather issued the following statement on the matter earlier last week. “This is a painful and difficult situation for the members of the congregations where Rev. Thomas “Tag” Allen Gatlin served. We keep them in our prayers as we pray for justice. “Rev. Gatlin was removed from his appointments effective immediately soon after conference and church leadership were informed of the allegation against him. The Mississippi Conference will take care of the pastoral needs of the congregations where he served. “This is a very serious allegation. We affirm what is written in The United Methodist Social Principles, which states that ‘children must be protected from economic, physical, emotional and sexual exploitation and abuse.’ The Mississippi Conference is committed to fully cooperate with law enforcement personnel. “Because of confidentiality issues, we cannot discuss details of the specifics of the allegation. Any details will need to come from law enforcement.”
Authorities capture horse that had been on loose
There were no injuries to man or beast after a horse was recaptured earlier this month, ending a pursuit in a traffic-heavy section of the city that lasted nearly a week, county officials said this week. The ending could have been far worse. The 3-4 year old gelding was loose in and around Highway 15 South and I-22, and in fields in the area, and resisted numerous attempts to lasso it. It was able to elude officers despite being tranquilized several times, Emergency Management Service Director Curt Clayton said this week. The saga finally ended when the horse was given a final tranquilizer shot, slowing it until it could be lassoed, Clayton said. The situation began when horse escaped from a youngster who was working with it about Monday, July 5. It’s unclear who its owner is. Over the next few days, city and county officers blocked traffic in the area, and pursued the animal on horseback into nearby fields, but were unable to catch it. It caused no accidents, but drew a lot of attention from bystanders and passing motorists alike. Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards called Clayton – who is the county’s animal control officer – about mid-week and asked for help solving what had become a dangerous situation. Clayton darted the horse with a veterinarian-prepared tranquilizer several times later that day, but the drug failed to slow the animal enough to allow it to be captured, he said. He darted the horse a fifth time Thursday night, and officials called off the chase to allow the gelding to settle down and let the drug take effect. Friday morning, officials found the horse in a bean field off Highway 15 South near King’s Creek Apartments and United Funeral Service, and Clayton darted the horse again. “It slowed him down but he still ran away from us. We waited about 20 minutes and I tranquilized him again, and this time the guys were able to lasso him, load him into a trailer, and transport him back to his barn,” Clayton said.
August
Community businessman, icon Tommy Sappington dies
Roy Thomas “Tommy” Sappington, 64, a second-generation downtown business owner and community leader, died of an apparent heart attack Saturday afternoon, Aug. 7 in New Albany. Medical Examiner-Investigator Pam Bowman was told Sappington and his wife, Martha Carol, had closed their store, T. Sappington and Co., about 5 p.m. Their vehicle was stopped at the Tanglefoot Trail intersection on Bankhead Street when Sappington sustained severe medical problems. He was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County and pronounced dead there.
Sappington was a primary proponent of the New Albany Main Street Association, downtown beautification and was an active developer of downtown business space.
Several area residents offered recollections of Sappington this week. New Albany Mayor Tim Kent this week remembered Sappington “as an asset to the city, and as a giver, not a taker. “He brought in a lot of out of town business with his business, and he was very interested in the city and the community. “He tried to help each person who came in his store like that person was his favorite customer. “He was also an excellent wood craftsman; and I believe he sold pieces all over the U. S.” His woodworking skills were good enough to get him named to the Mississippi Craftsman Guild some years ago as the first member from North Mississippi. Concluded Mayor Kent: “In short, he’ll be greatly missed.”
MHP officer pulls woman to safety from bridge
On Sunday, July 25, about 12:19 p.m., as Sergeant Bruce Whited monitored traffic on Interstate 22, west of exit 60, west of New Albany, in the MHP -F Troop area of operation, he was notified about a woman in distress on a bridge not far from his location. Sergeant Whited immediately drove to the area and introduced himself to the woman he found sitting on the bridge rail. The trooper and a concerned citizen repeatedly tried to talk the woman down. Still, after multiple failed attempts to convince the distraught woman to return to safety, she began to lean forward. As soon as Sergeant Whited saw the forward motion, he quickly approached her and pulled her back to safety before she fell. Sergeant Whited then called for an ambulance to transport her to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Highway Patrol officials.
TVA, CREATE donation to help needy Union County families with utility bills
Union County residents who are struggling to pay utility bills, possibly due to the Covid pandemic, may be able to get help thanks to contributions by the Tennessee Valley Authority and the CREATE Foundation. TVA representatives presented a $10,000 check to New Albany Light, Gas and Water Manager Bill Mattox Wednesday through the agency’s Community Care Fund program. Also on hand was Mike Clayborn, president of the CREATE Foundation, who said that organization is contributing an equal amount. The money will be used by the Union County Good Samaritans, LIFT and the Salvation Army to help needy Union Countians pay utility bills. “The United Way of North Mississippi has been a real positive as well,” Clayborn added. The Good Samaritans are a non-profit, non-denominational group that has operated a food pantry since 1987. They also assist poor, distressed and underprivileged households with emergency assistance for utility and rent payments in some cases.
Anyone who thinks he or she might qualify for this assistance should first make contact with the Good Samaritans. Their office is situated at 845 B Sam T. Barkley Drive, in the same building as the Union County Baptist Association. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The phone number is 662-534- 0931. Utility assistance has had some limits on the dollar amount and the number of times per year help can be given. For those who want to contribute to the Good Samaritans on a regular basis, one may check a box on a New Albany Light, Gas and Water bill that will add $1 to the bill each month, that money going to the Good Samaritans.
Becca Childers chosen first runner-up in state hospitality competition
Miss New Albany Hospitality Becca Childers was chosen first runner-up in the state competition in Hattiesburg July 11-17. Childers had to compete in preliminary judging that included a panel interview, one-on-one interview and Mississippi speech competition. The onstage competition included the community commercial competition, evening gown competition and interview competition. Contestants were required to do their own hair and makeup at the state competition and had to also sell at least four full pages of advertising in the Mississippi Miss Hospitality program book.
Childers won the New Albany title Feb. 20. This pageant at the Magnolia Civic Center included two categories. The Miss Teen New Albany pageant was for young women ages 13 through 17. Judging was based on evening gown appearance and then active wear. The winner received a $500 scholarship. The Miss New Albany pageant was for women ages 18 through 24. Judging was on a casual get-to-know-you five-minute interview, a 20-second speech on stage promoting New Albany and Union County, and then evening gown. The first runner-up received a $750 scholarship and the winner received a $1,500 scholarship. All the scholarships must be used at Mississippi schools and contestants must live in New Albany or Union County, or if in college have a primary or parents’ address in Union County.
Macie Phyfer was selected to serve as Miss Teen New Albany. Erica Gregory was first runner-up to Miss New Albany and Jodi Parks was second runner-up. Madison Bennett earned the Spirit Award. In the teen category, Landry Kent was first runner-up and Summer Whiteside was second runner-up.
City and county looking at special elections for judge, commission, trustee seats
New Albany and Union County residents may not be over elections this year yet. Although municipal elections in June drew most of the attention, there likely will be three special elections and one regular non-governmental race Nov. 2. The three special elections are to fill two posts vacated by retirement and one vacated by death. Two elections are for circuit judge, one is for county election commissioner and the fourth is for a city school board seat.
The race of most interest to New Albany residents will be for a New Albany school board seat. Four of the five school trustees are appointed by New Albany aldermen. The fifth, however, is elected by voters in what is called the added territory. That is a large part of northeast Union County outside the New Albany city limits, but that is still connected to the city school district. The incumbent city school board member is David Rainey, who is expected to run for re-election.
A second race only involves the First Supervisor’s District in the northwest quarter of the county. Due to the death of Election Commission West Creighton, someone needs to be elected for the rest of his term. The Union County Board of Supervisors appointed Donnie Shuman as interim District 1 Election Commissioner to serve until the election at their May meeting. If Shuman runs and is elected, he (or whoever wins) will fill the office for the rest of the term that runs through 2023.
The remaining two races are for circuit court judge. Thanks to the retirement of two Third Circuit Court District judges, John Gregory and Andrew Howorth, earlier this year, those positions must be filled. The judges appointed to serve until the special election were Gray Tollison in Position One and Kent E. Smith in Position Three.
September
Bike mural designed to draw more visitors downtown
Local artist Katie Sappington is working on her largest project to date as part of efforts to draw more visitors to downtown New Albany. She is painting a large mural on a section of the east wall of The Tallahatchie Gourmet. Like two sculptures she has done, the mural carries a bicycle theme. “But I don’t want people to think that’s all I do,” she quickly pointed out. The work was commissioned by the New Albany Main Street Association and is intended to be visible to visitors on Tanglefoot Trail. That’s the reason for the bicycle motif. Sappington said she hopes the colorful visual will pique people’s interest into investigating the businesses in the area. She is looking into the possibility of creating murals on another couple of buildings. A faded Coca-Cola sign is on a nearby wall but in bad condition. It will require extensive and cleaning for restoration while the Tallahatchie Gourmet wall is in good condition. Still, she said interest in murals in growing around the country and they are helping with downtown traffic and business.
New Albany budget proposal includes 3 percent raise
The public hearing on New Albany’s proposed 2021-2022 budget was held this past week but nobody came – at least to comment on the budget. None of the aldermen had any issue to bring up and no one else present wanted to comment on the budget, which was essentially set at previous called meetings. The city board was expected to meet Tuesday this week for a formal vote, required by law to be seven days after the public hearing. While it is possible some last-minute changes could occur, Mayor Tim Kent said none was expected. The budget as presented does not require a tax increase but does include a three-percent cost-of-living raise for all city employees.
Union County supervisors pass $8.9 million budget
The Union County Board of Supervisors approved a $8.9 million 2021-2022 budget and tax levy at their September meeting. Board President Steve Watson said the budget would not result in a tax increase for county residents. Both Watson and supervisor Sam Taylor recused themselves from voting on the budget because they have relatives who are county employees. About two-thirds of the county’s revenue comes from property and motor vehicle taxes. The tax millage remains at 116.21mills. County schools get 54.79 mills while the remaining 61.42 mills goes for county government. Of that, 34.41 mills is for operation of general government, 9.93 is for road maintenance and 7.70 is for bridge and culverts. Northeast Mississippi Community College receives 5.55 mills and New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults, a state special levy and the Union County Library each receive 1.0 mills. Additionally, there is 0.93 mills for fire protection outside the City of New Albany.
New park director’s goal is to reach beyond traditional youth sports
One might say that newly-named park director Chase Jeter has been preparing for his job for 21 years. “I was a summer boy in 2000,” he said. Jeter worked part-time while in school in New Albany, went to college and has been full time with the park and recreation department the past 14 years. “I started off as just a worker and maintenance and worked my way up,” he said. Jeter began working with various programs as well and taking on more duties. “I have worked under four park directors with four different types of l e a d e r s h i p skills,” he said. “I hope I have learned from each of them.” Jeter became assistant park director in 2017 and has served as interim director since Johnny Epting retired April 30 this year. New Albany aldermen named him permanent director at their past board meeting. The city offers several recreation programs but Jeter wants to do more. “I want to expand what we offer to folks,” he said. “I want to add adult activities and more for children.” The summer has been a busy part of the year with baseball, youth baseball, youth soccer and basketball, but he sees room for more. “I want to expand our offerings to kids who don’t want to play baseball,” he said. “And I want to see more community involvement.” The park and recreation department’s mantra is “healthy lifestyle and leisure opportunities for the community,” which opens it up to many more activities. That can be a challenge with a limited staff size but Jeter says they are up to it.
September
Oct 6 is missing
City board set to approve downtown historic district map
New Albany aldermen introduced an ordinance establishing a map delineating a historic preservation district this past week, possibly culminating an effort that has taken more than 11 years. There had been talk about an orderly historic preservation effort in the city for several years before and in 2010 the city board finally passed a Certified Local Government ordinance needed to establish a historical preservation authority. Then the project stalled and would remain in limbo for years. A committee was named, largely consisting of the existing parking committee, but they never really met at first. The commission members, appointed by aldermen, included Terry Young as chairman, Tommy Sappington, Leann Murphy, Laura Dunnam, Jeff Olson, Gayle Rutledge and Logan Rutledge.
Certified Local Government is a joint federal, state and local partnership with the idea that grass-roots efforts are most effective in preserving historical resources.
The historic preservation committee is a product of becoming a CLG city with goals generally of surveying and registering historic properties and districts, enacting and enforcing ordinances to see that historic properties are not harmed, to nominate properties for the National Register of Historic Places, creating design review guidelines and providing assistance in obtaining grants and tax credits for work on historic buildings.
The New Albany ordinance gave the committee even broader directives, including to “insure the harmonious, orderly and efficient growth and development of the city, “Stabilize the economy of the city through the continued use, preservation and revitalization of its resources” and “protect and enhance” the city’s attractions to tourists and promote the use of resources “for the education, pleasure and welfare of the people of this city.”
Specific commission powers include recommending ordinances, historic districts or sub-districts and whether to grant applications to construct, alter, demolish or relocate any designated landmark.
The ordinance specifically excluded color changes. Generally, though, the commission’s authority does not extend to the interior of a structure unless it is a public building with significant architectural detail that can be seen from outside, and is being allowed to deteriorate.
New Albany Main Street recognizes leadership and accomplishment on its 25th anniversary
The New Albany Main Street Association celebrated its 25th anniversary this past week with a program celebrating its accomplishments and honoring community members for outstanding leadership and service. The guest speaker was Thomas Gregory, who is the Mississippi Main Street Coordinator and also is a certified city planner. He spoke to raise awareness of the sometimes-overlooked economic contributions downtowns make in Mississippi, as well as their relative efficiency in creating jobs.
However, one of the main purposes of the meeting was to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to downtown over the past year. Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud told the group that the organization presents three awards annually. “The Main Street Service Award recognizes an individual or individuals who have contributed services and support to the downtown area,” she said. “This recipient is always ready and willing to do what they can do to assist in any way no matter what time of day or insanity of the request. This award winner has such a passion for their job and New Albany in general.” This year’s recipient is Eric Thomas, New Albany Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator. “He’s a team player first and foremost who has a positive attitude about making New Albany better no matter how much money or work it takes or requires weekend attention,” Stroud said. “This award goes to one of the most selfless employees the city has.” Next came the Main Street Revitalization Award. This is given to an individual or individuals that have completed an outstanding historical preservation project that has made a positive impact on downtown New Albany,” Stroud said. She noted there were no major renovations in historic district in 2021. “However, this recipient has a passion for renovation, historic preservation, and are not afraid to take the financial risk, have vision and dream big,” she said. The award went to Elizabeth and Braxton Coombs. “We have seen several of their creations over several years and in areas deemed unworthy of investment,” she said. “Their investment in the historic northside district is one we will feel for years to come. You have brought beautiful homes back to life.” Third was the President’s Award. “It goes to someone who has provided leadership and support for downtown, who best represents the goal of enhancing the quality of life in New Albany by helping historic preservation in the downtown district by active community involvement,” Stroud said. “This person is continually offering outstanding ideas and solutions and contributing financially to the program to help others. This person loves New Albany,” she said. The recipient was Magen Bynum, owner of Magnolia Bath and Soap Co. “She has never told us no on anything asked of her. Her businesses reach across many counties, cities and states,” Stroud said. “She was the Mississippi Main Street Entrepreneur of the Year in March.” Bynum was not present for the award, Stroud explained, because she was in Louisiana opening her 23rd franchise. Bynum’s products are being sold in more than 650 retail shops in seven states, Stroud said. In addition, two particularly special awards were presented this year. Billy Wiseman and the late Tommy Sappington were the recipients of House Resolutions recognizing their work for Main Street and New Albany Downtown.
New Albany’s first commercial bank, BNA turns 125 years old
An institution that has essentially grown up with Union County is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Founded when the county (established in 1870) was still a teenager, the Bank of New Albany was chartered on Oct. 16, 1896. Sam Owen and A. J. Smallwood issued 100 shares of stock to begin with $10,000 in capital and one employee. Twenty-nine years later it hit the $1 million mark. It was the town’s first commercial bank. Millionaire Paul Rainey had helped establish the Merchants and Farmers Bank, and became a stockholder in the Bank of New Albany as well. Upon Rainey’s death, the Bank of New Albany was able to purchase the other bank and merge it into it into theirs. Bank officials take pride in the fact that the Bank of New Albany never closed a single day during the Great Depression, although most others did, “We are proud to have been able to serve the community for 125 years and hope we have been a good part of it,” said BNA President Mike Staten. In fact, some customers represent the fifth or later generation of their families to do business with the bank. Over the past 125 years, BNA Bank has grown to over $660 million in assets and over 100 employees.
In 2013, BNA Bank received the prestigious McLean Award for Philanthropy, recognizing the bank’s record of giving back to the communities it serves. BNA Bank’s headquarters, West Branch, East Branch, BNA Financial Services Center, and BNA Mortgage Center are all located in New Albany. The bank also has locations in Tupelo, Belden, Myrtle and Oxford. The ninth location is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 in downtown Tupelo. See the insert with today’s issue celebrating BNA Bank’s 125 birthday
Renasant named Best Big Bank in state by Newsweek
Renasant has announced that it has been named Best Big Bank in Mississippi by Newsweek® in America’s Best Banks 2022. Newsweek partnered with LendingTree, the online marketplace and comparison site for financial services, for their annual Best Banks rankings. They assessed thousands of FDIC-insured banks and credit unions, and the savings and checking accounts they offer, based on more than 50 different factors to land on best-in-class options in 26 different categories. “I know we’re not a small bank but we try to be a small bank in a sense but still provide services needed in today’s environment,” Michael Brown, who has been president of the New Albany office for 21 years. “A lot of people still don’t know that we are based in Tupelo so we are a local bank,” Brown said. “We have been for a long time.” “This is one of the best banks I have ever worked in and I appreciate our employees who help make the bank what it is.” “At Renasant, building relationships with our customers and communities by seeking to understand their needs and then meet them is embedded in our mission, vision, values and core behaviors,” said Renasant President and CEO, Mitch Waycaster. “This recognition by Newsweek is a reflection of our tremendously talented team at Renasant, and we look forward to continuing to be the financial service advisor and provider of choice in Mississippi and every community we serve.”
Renasant was also recently named one of the top banks in Mississippi on Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s “Best-InState” Banks, and was featured on Forbes’ 2021 World’s Best Banks list. About Renasant Corporation: Renasant Corporation, a 117-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $16 billion and operates 199 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Cox to be executed for 2010 murder of wife, kidnapping and assault of children
A Pontotoc County man guilty of killing his estranged wife and kidnapping and sexually assaulting juvenile family members is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Nov. 17. This will be the state’s first execution in nine years. In 2012, David Neal Cox, 50, pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 fatal shooting of his wife, Kim Kirk Cox following a nine-hour hostage standoff near Sherman with law enforcement officers. Kim was the daughter of then-Assistant New Albany Police Chief Benny Kirk. Cox was sentenced to death for the killing and received sentences totaling 185 years for seven other felonies, ranging from kidnapping to sexual assault to shooting into an occupied dwelling. Both the son and stepdaughter were being held by Cox as his wife was dying and officers said they feared he would kill the children as well. Circuit Court Judge John Gregory initially set the execution date for Nov. 26, 2012 but an appeal was automatic in the capital case. At first, Cox unsuccessfully appealed the death sentence, arguing that a variety of reasons did not allow him a fair trial. His initial defense had argued his actions had been affected by drug abuse that led to some brain damage. Finally, about three years ago, Cox ceased appeals and reversed his position.
He communicated to the judge that not only did he commit the killing with premeditation but, rather than showing remorse, said he would do it again if he had the opportunity. He asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to allow him to fire attorneys and waive all appeals, moving forward to execution. An extensive competency hearing determined Cox was of sound mind and understood the consequences of his actions. The execution will take place at 6 p.m. at the Parchman Farm Mississippi State Penitentiary Wednesday, Nov. 17.
November
Riverway plan would greatly expand, enhance present river park area
New Albany has an opportunity to make its already-unique river and park system even better. Russell Clark with The National Park Service Rivers, Trails & Conservation Assistance program presented his Little Tallahatchie Riverway Parks Master Plan Concept to the public this past week. The plan is the result of a series of meetings to learn what various stakeholders would like to see done concerning the river area. It was Clark’s job to combine about two dozen specific suggestions into a plan using his expertise as a landscape architect. The main part of the plan calls for developing the area between the river and Carter Avenue in the section from Bankhead Street down to I-22. It is now mostly woods and occasionally swampy wetland. A large part of the area would have detention pools excavated up and down beside the river. These pools would temporarily hold excess water, releasing it gradually into the Tallahatchie River from three main ditches that flow toward the river. In addition to the practical function of sediment and flood control, the design would provide a large wildlife and nature area. Ideally, a nature center and parking area would be added off Carter Avenue and a series of trails and boardwalks would wind through the area. Concerning the river itself, Clark recommends constructing a low-head dam across the river just north of I-22. The dam would retain a certain amount of water but excess water from heavy rains would simply flow over the top. The effect of the dam would be to raise the water level of the river from the dam back to Bankhead Street so canoeing, kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding and other activities would be possible. River access would be added on either side of the low-head dam and a pedestrian footbridge over the river, similar to the existing one in the Park Along the River, would be created just below the dam. In addition to paths through the detention pool area, a network of other paths would create a loop connecting significant historic and tourism areas. Paths would tie the park to the museum area, even up North Street to the closed Tallahatchie River Bridge, back through town to B. F. Ford School, across to the south end of the riverway park, and along I-22 to the medical district and back to Bankhead and the Park Along the River. An additional feature he suggested is a possible high-end RV park where the wastewater treatment plant is now, once it is cleared for use. Another would be a senior citizens’ center, ideally on the west bank of the river near the entrance to the tennis complex.
Ashley Furniture awards $25,000 in robotics grants to city schools
New Albany Middle School and the Career and Technical Center are the recipients of grants from Ashley Furniture Industries totaling more than $25,000. The grants will be used for VEX Robotics components to enhance learning in robotics, programming, automation and other computational thinking. The Career and Technical Center received $11,997 and the middle school received $13,494 for a total of $25,491. Earnie Gates, Senior Director of Operations for Ashley, and Lance Little, Director of Operations at Ashley-Ecru, presented the grants and also toured the STEAM Imagine Lab at the middle school. Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC and VEX Robotics envision a world where every student has the opportunity to be inspired by the excitement of handson STEM learning, according to the announcement by Ashley. By familiarizing students with programming, sensors, and automation, they hone critical computational thinking skills needed to succeed in both the 21st century’s workforce and in everyday life, they said.
Blues magazine to honor Mosley and Johnson with museum presentation
An Evening with Mosely and Johnson presented by Living Blues and the Union County Heritage Museum will feature a presentation by Living Blues magazine in honor of Sam Mosley and the late Bob Johnson. The Friday, Nov. 12, event will begin as people gather at 6 p.m. with the presentations at 6:30 and live music at 7. Food, drink and music are part of the event celebrating the living legacy of Mosley & Johnson. The duo Mosley and Johnson, recently profiled in Living Blues magazine by Scott Barretta, began their musical journey together in the mid1960s. They both grew up in or near New Albany, Mississippi, and played music individually before teaming up to form Mosley and Johnson. Their sound evolved, as did the names of their group, into a solid rhythm and blues that has carried them throughout the world performing and recording. In the 1980s and 90s the blues duo were integral to Malaco Records and the Muscle Shoals Sound. They wrote songs for Bobby Blue Bland, Johnny Taylor, Little Milton, Latimore, Dorothy Moore and Tyrone Davis. And the duo toured Europe with other musicians from the Malaco label. They were playing at a venue near Verona, Mississippi, in August 1998 when Bob Johnson collapsed and died onstage at age 52. Since that time Mosley and Johnson have continued to play without Bob, but with his two brothers Willie and Miles. A Mississippi Blues Trail Marker honoring Mosley and Johnson is located at the museum in New Albany, which is also near their juke joint that they now use for practice.
New Albany Middle School to present musical Frozen Jr. this weekend
The New Albany Middle School is taking a giant step in expanding its arts curriculum with the presentation of the Disney classic musical, Frozen, this Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the New Albany High School Auditorium. Frozen Jr. is the story of sisters dealing with talents and dangers that reveal the power of sisterhood, love, acceptance and includes a variety of memorable characters and familiar songs. The production is all the more surprising in that the ambitious undertaking comes when the school has only had theatre classes for a year and a half. Part of that is certainly due to the efforts of teacher and director Matthew Darling. “Matthew and I had met and talked about it and he really wanted to get the arts started at the middle school,” Principal Paul Henry said. “We talked about establishing a chorus and a theatre program and ultimately had some aspirations of actually doing a production. We felt like that would be a great foundation. You know our high school does an amazing job and Matthew has been a part of that, and I guess actually led to his profession.”
Now, the middle school has three theatre classes, one for each grade. Darling said sixth grade performing arts is kind of an introductory to both theatrical art and musical art. “Then we get into Theatre I in the seventh grade and some eight graders and we get into basics of acting and reviewing plays, doing some character research analysis and in Theatre II we are fullblown doing every aspect of theatre from backstage to onstage to light design,” Darling said. “I think yesterday they just cast their own show with their own classmates.” That progress is showing up in Frozen Jr. “They can navigate characters on their own. They have the tools to be able to do that,” he said. Darling said Frozen Jr. was a good choice because kids know it and love it.
City accepts bid to convert Fred’s building into municipal complex in coming year
Thanks to a little luck and a lot of hard work and perseverance by city employees, New Albany should finally have a new municipal building late next summer. The acceptance of an acceptable bid this past week marks the end of a nearly two-year effort that was beset with unanticipated building costs and an initial design that included costly features such as automated window blinds and a half-million-dollar system to automatically cut off lights, according to city officials. Renovation of the former Fred’s Discount building solves outstanding problems. New Albany and Union County continue to outgrow governmental spaces and two particular examples are the police department now in the old city hall, and the light, gas and water department in the former fire department.
Following a Fred’s bankruptcy procedure, the light, gas and water department submitted a bid on the building but was unsuccessful. However, the department was later able to buy the building from someone who purchased several of the Fred’s buildings. The purchase price was $600,000, slightly less than the appraised value. A little later, city officials learned that the WIC nutrition center on Carter Avenue was closing and that the owner, Journal Inc. of Tupelo, was offering it to the city for sale. That building, which adjoins the Fred’s property, was purchased for $289,000. Technically, the buildings were to be purchased by the light, gas and water department rather than the city because the utility was in a better funding position. A $13.5 million bond issue would include $3 million to be used for purchase, renovation and other purposes, to be repaid through utility user fees. The light, gas and water and police departments would move into the Fred’s building while the WIC building would house the municipal court and courtroom with the courtroom designed to serve as a city boardroom as well.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing material, transportation and manpower problems. That led to delays and a dramatic increase in construction costs. What was planned as a $2.4 million project was now likely going to cost twice as much, or more than available funding. City officials worked with architects to pare down the project specifications as much as they could, without sacrificing quality or usability.
Finally, the modified plan was advertised for bids and those bids were received week before last.
When the six bids were opened, the low bid was $2,718,000 from Roberts Builders of Ripley. “I was very stunned, and pleased,” Mattox said. This put the cost basically back to the pre-Covid estimate. In fact, the high bid was less than $3.8 million. “This will get the police chief what he wants and will work with TVA,” Mattox said.
Baptist Union County and Baptist Booneville nationally recognized with An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Scores
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes both hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. “We are so proud of our ‘A’ scores and of our hard-working team members who earned it,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County and Baptist Booneville. “We are happy to be able to show the community that we provide our patients with such a high-level of quality care at our hospital.” The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Baptist Union County and Baptist Booneville for their commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
Local producer Hudson Hickman helping bring beloved Waltons back to television this weekend
Hudson Hickman still hasn’t quite gotten the hang of retirement. Since he and his wife, Susan, returned to the quiet life of New Albany about seven years ago he hasn’t taken up whittling or gardening. Instead, he has produced two Dolly Parton movies, two other Dolly Parton special projects, won two faith-based Christopher Awards, been nominated for Emmy Awards three times and, oh, yeah, won one this year. “I love what I do,” he said. “Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?” For someone who has been in the entertainment industry so long, Hickman is genuinely modest and reluctant to talk about himself. What he is enthusiastic about is his latest project. He has been involved in bringing back the beloved Walton family to TV. Hickman is co-executive producer of “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” which will premiere on The CW network Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. It will be repeated throughout the holidays at some point and available for digital download or on DVD Dec. 14. Most people are familiar with the family in general. The story deals with John Boy being torn between the needs of his mother in caring for the family and following in his father’s footsteps. It first appears that this will be a Christmas with John Sr. absent. Then the family learns he will be coming but when he fails to appear, John Boy sets out on a search that will change his life. Of course the show will have an all-new cast, although some faces may be familiar because of other shows they have been in. It’s been almost exactly 50 years since the first Waltons Christmas special aired and led to the series. “It’s the same as it was 50 years ago,” he said. “The Waltons’ Christmas Special led to a series. We hope this will do that, too.” If the movie is popular enough, it likely will become a series. While several members of the original cast are no longer living, one will participate in the show. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy, will serve as the adult narrator for the new movie.
Hickman has worked on some iconic shows, including “Wonder Woman,” “The Love Boat,” “McGyver,” three different “Stargate” series, “Hotel,” “Dead Like Me,” “The Outer Limits” and others. He has more than 40 credits on the Internet Movie Database and additionally was Senior Vice-President of Production for MGM Worldwide Television. “The Love Boat was a really enjoyable show,” he said. “I met so many stars, especially from the Golden Age of movies. Gene Kelley, even Lillian Gish. I went all over the world with the show.” The original McGyver stands out, also. “I got to live in Vancouver, B.C. and did all the second unit and inserts,” he said. “It was a very physical show, a lot of fun.” “I got to go to places, meet people, have experiences I would not have had otherwise. I have been very blessed, but I always knew I wanted to move back here.” The move back here meant proximity to Sam Haskell. These connections also led to Dolly Parton’s partnership, which first created “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” in 2015.
The biographical movie was wildly popular and “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” came the following year. A series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” came in 2019 followed by “Christmas on the Square” in 2020. “Circle of Love” and “Heartstrings” both received Emmy nominations but it was a case of third time’s the charm this year when “Christmas on the Square” won.
December
Myrtle school street renamed to honor late long-time principal
Hawk Avenue, the street that runs through the Myrtle Attendance Center campus, became Paul Nolan Way this past week. City and school officials made the change to honor Nolan, who died in August 2020. Nolan served Myrtle School for 29 years, 15 of them as principal. “From the time I met him, it was just a joy,” current principal Justin Hollis said. He told prospective staff members, “You’re gonna think you died and gone to heaven if you come here.” It was Hollis’ idea to present the street name change to city officials, because of the profound effect Nolan had over the years. “He loved the kids and he loved the school,” Hollis said. “His legacy lives though everybody here today.” Hollis said he first brought up the idea of renaming the street to Coach Gordon he and everyone else was on board. “When you thought about Myrtle School, you thought about Paul Nolan,” Hollis said. “He lives on today through the students and teachers.” “People are going to see his name and see the impact he had on the school,” he said. Nolan’s widow, Janice Coffey Nolan, sons Chad and Matt were among family members present for the honor.
New airport terminal building now in service
The new New Albany-Union County Airport terminal building was officially opened this past Thursday. The modern approximately-$700,000 structure was paid for almost entirely with grant money. Only five percent of the cost was from local funds and that was split between the city and county. Project manager Susana Cook, with GarverUSA, who specializes in airport upgrades, said about 40 percent of the cost came from the Appalachian Regional Commission, about 50 percent from the Federal Aviation Administration and five percent from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The new building replaces the previous structure that was a half century or more old and had limited space. The new building includes a large lobby area, outside seating facing the runway, pilot lounge, flight planning area, snack area, office and meeting space. Steet-Con was the contractor and agreed to adjust their cost when the project bids were slightly higher than the funding available. Many people are not even aware the community has an airport, but Cook says the airfield averages about 35 operations a day, which includes both landings and take-offs. At times, the facility can see more than 500 operations in a month because the National Guard and other agencies use the airstrip for training purposes. The airport has seen a string of improvements over the years, usually with 95 percent of the cost covered by $4 million in grants. LED runway lights were added, a security system was installed and hangar renovation was done, for instance. Cook said the next upgrade planned is to extend the taxiway the length of the runway and build a runway access to the new building. A major goal is to extend the runway itself. That would allow jet traffic at the airport. Cook said the land is already available and funding would not be a problem. The only holdup is justifying the need to the FAA. She described the situation as a chicken-or-the-egg problem: the airport needs more traffic to justify the runway but it’s difficult to get more traffic until the runway is extended from its present 3,900 feet to 5,000 feet. The airport is a success in that all its hangars, including 16 T-hangars, are rented and the facility sees a surprising amount of commercial and transient traffic. That’s partly because fuel is available on a self-serve basis 24 hours a day. Prices are competitive and a pilot can get in and out of New Albany quicker than dealing with other larger airports in the region.
county split expenses and revenue and the operation is overseen by a jointly-appointed board.