Sharing at Christmas, which distributed food and toys to needy Union County families, was only made possible by the work of many volunteers. 

The New Albany Tennis Team assembled boxes, the staff at IM+PC filled the boxes and, as aways, Joy McCullough and Jane Goode took on the monumental task of buying, sorting and bagging toys.

McCoy's Supermarket brought the food with the help of XXXX and EMA Director Curt Clayton unloaded it. Mike Kirlk of U. S. Lawns brought the perishable items Wednesday.

Of course the county road employees, supervisors, sheriff's department, New Albany Fire Department, Light, Gas and Water and other employees delivered the boxes.

The Gazette staff handled the administrative and organizational part of the project, and apologize to anyone who was left out among the volunteers.

Here are photos of some of those who helped.

