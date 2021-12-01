I've never been much of one for New Year's resolutions. I figure either I'm going to do it, or not. When the outcome is "not," I don't feel quite so bad.
That doesn't mean I don't have goals. I do, and not just for myself. There are goals i would like to see achieved in the community and sometimes in the world in general that could qualify as resolutions.
Some of these possible "resolutions" are obvious and far from original with me, but would rely on government, so I will not be waiting with bated breath to see them come to pass.
One concerns shopping,
I wish we would adopt the practice of other countries concerning sales tax. That is, government regulations would resolve to simply include the retail sales tax in the tag price listed. I wouldn’t even mind if merchants rounded the price up a bit to make transactions simpler.
It’s confusing to some, reading a price and then trying to add seven percent or nine percent, and a little misleading. Nine percent more than a listed price is a considerable difference, particularly as the dollar amount increases.
I don't know that this would be any more difficult for the merchants than the present system, as far as paying their taxes is concerned, but it would be better for the customer.
I also wonder if the “99-cent” psychology still holds true, trying to make shoppers think they are spending a dollar less than they really are. When I see 99 cents, I always assume a dollar more. Also, prices are rising so quickly that even Dollar Tree is now Buck-and-a-Quarter Tree.
Another resolution I really would like to see is for the food service industry to do away with the practice of tipping and pay employees a fair, adequate wage.
This is an old argument that never seems to gain traction.
I don’t think anybody really knows how much to tip in all situations. The practice puts the burden on the customer to pay the server, which is not fair. Also not fair is penalizing a server for something a cook or someone else did wrong that the server has no control over. I worked in a restaurant once many decades ago and assure you most servers earn their money. Go ahead and pay your employees and include it - reasonably - in the bill.
And while I am on the subject of restaurants, I don’t understand the obsession with portion size.
The other day I went to a nice restaurant with my sister and brother-in-law. I wasn’t all that hungry so I ordered a salad. I soldiered through what they brought me for 20 minutes at least and what was still left over filled not one, but two, take-out boxes.
The price was a little high but certainly not exorbitant. The point is, I neither wanted nor needed that much food. And while I did eat some later, most of it ended up getting tossed, wasted.
I understand that restaurants assume the larger the serving, the more impressed customers may be and the more likely to return.
I fall victim to that to a degree, but in the end, I would much rather have outstanding quality in a smaller portion than even pretty good quality in a larger portion. And the restaurateurs might see a higher profit in the long run as well as less food waste.
A food side note that was pointed out by someone else: All food manufacturers should resolve to sell any food item that one purchases at a store or anywhere else that cannot be consumed immediately in a resealable container.
I’m not recommending this last idea as a resolution, but rather a speculation concerning a way to deal with the downtown parking problem. That's to bring back parking meters.
Oxford purchased some high-tech models that cost a lot, but I believe they paid for themselves pretty quickly. Of course, we are not Oxford, nor do we want to be. We don't necessarily need anything that fancy.
Historically, a big part of the downtown parking problem was spaces that should be available to shoppers were being taken up by business owners and their employees. Parking meters might cut down on that. The parking cost would not need to be great, even a nickel an hour, as long as the parking violations tickets were effective in limiting scofflaws.
We really do have adequate parking most of the time, just not all directly on Bankhead and Main Streets.
I still remain perplexed that people will drive around a shopping center parking lot for 10 minutes just to get a space 50 feet closer to the door, and then go inside and walk a mile shopping.
People seem to have that same prejudice concerning downtown parking.
Anyway, these are just thoughts. At this point I would probably gladly trade them all for a couple of miles of good asphalt on our streets.