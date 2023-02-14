Nearly 40 Union County political hopefuls are out of the gate now that the Feb. 1 qualifying deadline has passed for the November elections (one candidate who qualified, Cindy Wilbanks, withdrew).
Having candidates qualify six months before the first party primaries seems excessive to me.
It can be good in that this gives them plenty of time to campaign.
But it can be bad in that it can necessitate a much longer campaign effort, and greater expense over time.
If one is running for a county-wide office, six months is barely enough, though.
Seeking a county district office is daunting enough but getting to the more than 9,800 households in the county, even in six months, sounds nigh impossible. It works out to about 30 houses a day, seven days a week.
Some candidates in the past say they made it to every house, but I assume the population was at least somewhat smaller then.
I won’t say I have suggestions for the candidates as much as observations based on my limited and less-than-stellar political career.
Ask for people’s support but don’t press them for a response. Your best friends and at least part of your family will lie to you about voting for you so don’t even bother to ask.
If you plan to spend any money at all, you will find yourself sucked into spending more than you intended to. This spending is not tax-deductible but you will at least end up with a bunch of extra candidate cards you can write your grocery lists on and yard signs to store in the garage and provide homes for wasps and dirt daubers.
Some county positions pay very well but there is a danger in getting caught up in campaigning and spending more than the job is really worth for some others.
You will be bitten at least once while campaigning, but probably won’t have to go to the ER. Statistically, it will be a small dog that lulls you into a false sense of security and then gets you from behind.
Deciding whether to knock on doors or leave cards is a no-win situation. If you only leave a card, the people will not vote for you because you didn’t come in and sit for half an hour with them. The people whose door you knock on won’t vote for you because you have disturbed some of their precious time at home.
I would say quietly leave a card and creep away. The people who really want to talk with you and see where you stand on issues will seek you out.
If you are facing an incumbent, the odds are against you unless said incumbent has been caught doing a variety of unspeakable things (although in some areas, this apparently does not always disqualify a candidate).
Stick with the predominate party line with your platform. People will say it’s time for change but change is the very last thing they will actually vote for.
Don’t be prejudicial in where you campaign or who you approach. Some of the people you may consider important community leaders are actually the ones who rarely vote. You might be surprised by who actually supports you.
All of this may make seeking public office sound like a dismal undertaking. It is, in a way.
And that’s all the more reason I have such respect for those willing to undertake such a task, especially those who have a sincere desire to serve rather than just wanting a good paycheck and retirement. We need all the true public servants we can get.
So when a candidate approaches you, give him or her a little time and consideration because they are working a lot harder than you realize and if they win they will have an effect on your lives whether you realize it or not.