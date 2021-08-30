All government offices and many businesses will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Garbage collection in the city will be on the usual Monday holiday schedule.

The route usually picked up on Monday with be Tuesday instead and the Tuesday route will not be picked up until Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be the normal schedule.

There will be no change for solid waste pickup out in the county.

County collection only changes for New Year’s Day, July 4, Thanksgiving and Christmas because those are the only four days the Three Rivers Regional Landfill closes.

The Gazette office will be closed on Labor Day and all editorial and advertising deadlines for the Sept. 8 issue will be moved a day earlier.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

