Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tickets remained available Tuesday for the red carpet premiere Saturday of “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” the movie written and produced by Baldwyn’s Clark Richey. Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said sales were expected to pick up dramatically since this is the week of the event and people have gotten past the Labor Day holiday.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus