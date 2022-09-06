Tickets remained available Tuesday for the red carpet premiere Saturday of “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” the movie written and produced by Baldwyn’s Clark Richey. Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said sales were expected to pick up dramatically since this is the week of the event and people have gotten past the Labor Day holiday.
The movie will be shown Friday and Sunday but those will be showings only.
The Saturday event will include a meet and greet with actors and crew from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by the screening at 7. After the movie is over, those in the audience will be able to ask questions about the movie and the mystery case it involves.
Tickets are available through the Magnolia Civic Center website.
Because the Saturday event is special, dress will be business casual or coat and tie if desired. “Just don’t wear your jeans,” Stroud said.
For those who don’t know, Meriwether Lewis was a national hero, who with partner William Clark, explored and mapped much of the Louisiana Purchase and what is today the western United States. He died as a result of gunshot wounds at an isolated post on the Natchez Trace. It was reported as suicide, but other circumstances suggested there could be more to the story. The movie examines that mystery.
The cast includes some familiar faces from TV and film such as John Schneider and former Mississippi football great Marcus Dupree, as well as local talent and was produced by Richey’s Six Shooter Studios. The movie has already won several major awards in previews and Richey is already planning other productions for this area.
Tickets range from $15 to $30.
