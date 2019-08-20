New Albany aldermen did something a little surprising a month or so ago. They sought bids for the maintenance of the city cemeteries.
On the face of it, that sounds like a good business practice, getting the best deal for the taxpayers’ money.
In this case, however, someone had been doing the job for about 30 years without asking for a price increase, performing some duties in addition to what was asked for and, as far as I know, without complaint.
Aldermen raised a couple of minor objections but the mayor said whenever anyone had a problem the man took care of it the same day.
Sadly, I have been in various parts of the cemetery several times in the past couple of years and never noticed its being unkempt.
Of course, seeking bids generally seems like a good idea, but in this case was it likely that a current bid was going to be lower than one from 30 years ago?
As it happens, no.
The biggest surprise may have been that the lowest new bid was only $5,000 more than the 30-year-old bid.
The job involves cutting about 23 acres and probably 75 percent has to be done with string trimmers because of the monuments, trees, fences around plots and steep banks. I don’t think I would want the job for $100,000, much less $40,000.
Was there any need to do this, unless the board wanted to give the job to someone in particular or replace the contractor for purely political reasons? I hope that was not the case.
Also, it’s sad to see someone blindsided after 30 years’ service.
Like the city board, Union County supervisors did something several weeks ago that seemed to make sense on the surface, but ended up causing them a lot of grief. They simply accepted what appeared to be the best bid for depositing a considerable amount of money in a different bank, but it turned out to be far from as simple as that.
I suppose the moral, if there is one, is that our officials need to think carefully about any decisions, especially those involving taxpayers’ money, because the obvious action may not be the best action if one just stops to think about it.
And sometimes it is best to leave well enough alone.