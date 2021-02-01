Last Friday, we had a full dose of Murphy's Law that came down here at the Gazette in the wide world of prep sports.
We had assembled a great plan in my opinion and we were going to be able to glean gamers from two different sports and I was going to be able to go watch my son's Amory Panther boys play in the second round of the Class 1 soccer playoffs.
Since New Albany and Pontotoc are sister weekly papers, we followed the proper protocol which allows for the sports editor of the hosting team to cover the game since it is in their backyard. Pontotoc would do the coverage and I am free to watch Amory.
This was a huge matchup in 4A soccer so the Daily Journal, New Albany Gazette and Pontotoc Progress would need the article for use in print and online. No big deal, we do all this all the time and most of the time a slight revision will work for all of the publications.
Ingomar was also holding their homecoming festivities and court presentation prior to the basketball game with Wheeler. Again, we were in great shape, there was a stringer that was going to cover the game, shoot photos and maybe even get the homecoming court photo. Everything was cool.
Let's circle back to where we started, I made the trip to Byhalia to watch Amory and all was going to plan. I was able to catch the match and also help the Monroe Journal sports editor with photos for a story to be written later that night since she needed to be with a family member who had recently had surgery.
However, around 5:49 I get a text that telling me that my stringer for the Ingomar game was sick and could not make the trip. Man down, but hey, we've still got the soccer match to fall back on. Things happen and we just roll on.
I'm still channeling my groove at the Amory soccer match as we are closing in a 5-0 shutout win to advance to the North championship game. We are owning it on the pitch.
The second domino fell at 6:05 when I get a group text message from two of my Daily Journal sports department cohorts, our man-in-the-field for the New Albany-Pontotoc soccer match came down sick en route to Pontotoc and had to turn around and go home.
Well, there goes live coverage of the game for yours truly, the Daily Journal and Pontotoc Progress. Stuff happens, but I could sure use a break at that moment. However, opportunity doesn't come knocking and the match doesn't get covered.
However, thanks to our awesome New Albany soccer coach, Caryl Vogel, I get a recap of the game on Monday and he does a tremendous job of supplying me with a plethora of quotes to be able to write an article about the match. Thank Coach Vogel!!! You saved my life!
Next point of praise, Lisa Browning, a professional photographer, was at the Ingomar Homecoming and shot the photo of the court that I so desperately needed for the front of the Gazette on Wednesday. Thank you Lisa! You came through for me again when I was in dire straights!
Finally, you know the Amory playoff match that I went to see? I not only got to see Nathan's Amory Panthers pick up a win for me to celebrate my birthday with, but I got my story on them in the Sunday Daily Journal, online and on social media plus they will be in Wednesday's Monroe Journal! Since the New Albany/Pontotoc match coverage fell through, they used mine instead. It all fell into place from my perspective after all.
I guess the moral of all this is don't get too overconfident when you think you've got it all under control, but don't freak out when the bottom appears to be dropping out on you. Just keep your eyes fixed on the finish line and run hard through the tape.
And never underestimate the power of a backup plan, I experienced it threefold.