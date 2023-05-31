The Southeast Union County Volunteer Fire Department now has a new Rosenbauer Class A pumper truck, Fire Chief Curt Clayton said this week.
Rosenbauer delivered the truck to Southeast Monday, May 1, after Southeast representatives accepted the truck at the company’s factory in South Dakota the previous week.
The new truck will help the department keep its Class 8 rating, protect lives and property and help keep area property owners’ fire insurance rates level.
The Southeast Union County Volunteer Fire Department, located in Blue Springs, provides fire protection and emergency response services to the Blue Springs community. The Fire Department's mission is to prevent the loss of life and property. In addition to responding to fires, the Southeast Union County Volunteer Fire Department also responds to medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls, and incidents involving hazardous materials.
The new truck will replace a 25-year old pumper truck. That truck will be transferred to the department’s Beacon Hill sub-station as a backup secondary truck to replace a 1980 model pumper truck truck.
That 1980 truck will be turned into the the county to be auctioned off, Chief Clayton said this week.
The new Class A pumper cost about $344,000, but will probably be pushing $350,000 by the time it’s equipped with hoses and tools.
It’s financed by a combination of state and local funds. The state gives up to a $90,000 grant to qualifying departments under an annual round of grants through the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program (RFTAAP). Each county finances the balance of a truck’s the cost.
RFTAAP is administered by Fire Services Development, which is overseen by the Mississippi Insurance Department.
Under terms of the agreement, the department pays for fuel, tires and oil changes for the new vehicle, and the county pays for major maintenance work and repairs.
The department will donate the new truck to the county, where it will go on county inventory rolls and be insured by the county.
The next county volunteer fire department in line for a new pumper is Center, which is due to get a new Pierce (of Appleton, Wisc.) Class A pumper in June.
The program gives each gives each county in the state a chance to purchase three new fire trucks annually meeting National Fire Protection Association 1900 Series Standards.
Costs are expected to go up, Chief Clayton said.
“We’re going to try to place an order for a new Class A pumper for either the Northeast or East Union department as soon as Round 7 of the program opens, perhaps this July or August. That pumper will probably be in the $400,000 range.
“We appreciate the state grant, and the Board of Supervisors financing the vehicles. Supervisors are responsible for determining which fire departments receive trucks purchased under this program. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”
Southeast’s new truck will be on display at the 86th Annual Mississippi Fire Chiefs and Mississippi Fire Fighters Association Summer Conference and Display in Natchez, Wednesday, May 31-Sunday, June 4.
