The 2021 Tallahatchie RiverFest will run Friday through Saturday, Sept. 23-25, concluding with a performance by the ‘70s southern rock band, Molly Hatchet.
The weekend will really begin with a New Albany Garden Club’s presentation of “An Evening of Jazz in the Faulkner Gardner” at the Union County Heritage Museum Thursday. Proceeds will benefit the Faulkner Garden and other garden club projects. A special exhibit will William Faulkner’s llittle-known Jazz Age drawings. Cost is $50 and tickets are available at the museum.
Friday will feature the William Faulkner Literary Competition awards luncheon.
Awards will be announced and author Minrose Gwin will talk about her book, “Promise.”
Also Friday, an event will be planned for the civic center and Shop the Block will return to raise money for charity.
Saturday will begin with the BNA Bank’s Tallahatchie River Run with a 5K run as well as a one-mile run for those ages 12 and under, and a half-mile kids’ fun run for those 7 and under.
Awards will be given to top finishers in various categories in the 5K and one-mile runs while participants in the kids’ run will receive medals.
The kids’ run starts at 8 a.m. and the other two at 8:30.
One may still register at www.runsignup.com or on the morning of the race.
The Case Knife Show returns at 9 a.m. in the Magnolia Civic Center and always draws a crowd of collectors as well as just spectator. The show is presented by the North Mississippi Knife Collectors and New Albany Main Street.
The Marketplace will open downtown at 10 a.m. and include a variety of unique, hand crafted and limited items. About 10 food vendors will be at the festival.
For kids, the Main Street Midway will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. presented by Main Street & Take It To The Grove Tailgating & Event Rental.
The Union County Humane Society will hold a Dress Your Pet contest at 11 a.m.
Music in the Park Along the River begins at 5:45 p.m. with the band, “Senseless.”
They are followed at 6:45 by Justin Kirk and Company, then all-start country band, Shameless, comes on at 7:10.
Headliner Molly Hatchet will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
The original Molly Hatchet band came out of Florida in 1971 and were popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Their first six albums were called most successful and songs like “Flirtin; with Disaster,” “The Rambler,” ”Bloody Reunion” and “Satisfied Man” performing high on the Billboard charts.
The band reportedly is named after a prostitute who mutilate and decapitate clients and their album covers are known to show work by popular fantasy artists including Frank Frazetta.