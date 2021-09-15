New Albany and Union County residents will be able to avoid having to go to the polls for a special election Nov. 2.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said only one candidate qualified for each of the four offices that could have been on the ballot so there is no need for a vote.
Two of the races were for circuit judge, one was for county election commissioner and the fourth was for a city school board seat.
One of those who qualified is an incumbent and the other three are those appointed to serve and fill vacancies on an interim basis.
The race most relevant to New Albany residents was probably for a New Albany school board seat.
Four of the five school trustees are appointed by New Albany aldermen. The fifth, however, is elected by voters in what is called the added territory. That is a large part of northeast Union County outside the New Albany city limits, but that is still connected to the city school district.
The area runs roughly east of Hwy. 15 North, generally along Hwy. 30 East and as far as Pleasant Ridge.
The incumbent city school board member is David Rainey.
The appointed members are Mark Garrett, Ren Nelson, Jill Shaw and Barbara Washington.
A second race only involved the First Supervisor’s District in the northwest quarter of Union County.
Due to the death of Election Commission West Creighton, someone needed to be elected for the rest of his term.
The Union County Board of Supervisors appointed Donnie Shuman as interim District 1 Election Commissioner and he was the only candidate for the post.
Other election commissioners are Bill Azlin, Second District; Barbara Reed, Third District; Mike Beam, Fourth District; and Wayne Wilhite, Fifth District.
The remaining two races were for circuit court judge.
Thanks to the retirement of two Third Circuit Court District judges, John Gregory and Andrew Howorth, earlier this year, those positions needed to be filled.
The judges appointed to serve until the special election were Gray Tollison in Position One and Kent E. Smith in Position Three.