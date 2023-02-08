Shiloh National Military Park announced a special ranger-led program on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Corinth at the Corinth Contraband Camp. Join Ranger Laura Lee McKellips to learn about the evolution of marriage from slavery to freedom.
Participants will meet at the Corinth Contraband Camp at 11 a.m. and learn about the differences in marriage between slaves, contrabands, and freedmen, and how those traditions are celebrated in present day marriages.
The Corinth Contraband Camp was established in the fall of 1862 as hundreds of escaped slave families found their way to safety within the Union Army lines. By mid-1863, the camp resembled a small town complete with a church, commissary, hospital, and framed log houses. A school was established, military aged men joined the Union Army ranks, and older folks farmed crops and sold cotton and produce on the open market.
This special program will last one hour with some walking on a concrete pathway. Participants should wear clothing and footwear appropriate for the weather. Sunscreen and water are also recommended. Pre-registration is required to participate in the program. Please call the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center at 662-287-9273 to reserve your spot.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&