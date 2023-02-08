Specialty Orthopedic Group has added Dr. Chad Altmyer to the practice. The organization is also announcing the opening of SOG Urgent Care Clinic, expansion of their Tupelo facility, and relocation of their New Albany clinic.
Specialty Orthopedic Group’s New Albany clinic is expanding to a new location and will eventually be open five days per week.
“New Albany has always been an important part of our footprint,” stated Sparky Luster, Chief Executive Officer for Specialty Orthopedic Group. “We had a successful satellite clinic there from 2019 to 2022, but it became obvious we needed more space and a five day a week presence.”
The 6,000 square-foot clinic, located at 203 W Bankhead Street in New Albany, has a projected open date of March 2023. The clinic will feature seven exam rooms, one procedure room, and a casting bay, and will be equipped with digital x-ray services.
New Albany clinic providers will include Ryves Moore, MD; Chase Crumpton, PA-C; and Robin McDonald, FNP-C; with additional providers rotating to the clinic as needed.
“We look forward to being back in Union County,” Luster added.
Dr. Altmyer, board certified as both a sports medicine specialist and a foot and ankle specialist, received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He completed his general surgery internship at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, followed by his residency and fellowship with Campbell Clinic in Memphis.
A Laurel, Miss. native, Dr. Altmyer brings 20 years of experience to the practice, having previously served the Columbus and Starkville communities, as well as Mississippi State University athletics as team physician.
“I am excited to be joining Specialty Orthopedic Group,” Altmyer shared. “It provides the opportunity to continue to treat patients and further orthopedics care at the highest level.”
While SOG clinic locations have always accepted walk-in patients, SOG Urgent Care Clinic is the first stand-alone orthopedic urgent care clinic for the group.
The 8,500 square-foot clinic, located at 910 Mary Vance Drive between Specialty Orthopedic Group’s Tupelo facility and Tupelo Medical Group, will feature eight exam rooms, one procedure room, and a casting bay, and will be equipped with digital x-ray services.
SOG Urgent Care Clinic will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a dedicated nurse practitioner, Courtney DuBose, FNP-C, starting in April 2023. The walk-in clinic is open to emergent and non-emergent needs, including fractures, pain management, and myriad acute and non-acute orthopedic-related needs.
Founded in 2015 in Tupelo, Specialty Orthopedic Group has grown from two doctors and three employees to a team of over 150 people at six locations. With 11 surgeons and 11 physician extenders (nurse practitioners and physician assistants), SOG is the largest group of sub-specialized orthopedic surgeons in north Mississippi and is home to the only privately-owned outpatient surgery center in north Mississippi.
Specialty Orthopedic Group specializes in orthopedic surgery of the hand, wrist, and elbow; foot and ankle conditions; shoulder, hip, and knee replacement; revision total joint surgery; sports medicine; cervical, thoracic, and lumbosacral spine; and hip preservation and arthroscopy. All of Specialty Orthopedic Group's surgeons are fellowship-trained and operate exclusively in their area of subspecialized training.