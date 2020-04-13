New Albany seniors Max Spencer and Cristian Perez recently earned All-Area recognition on the Daily Journal team.
Spencer, a forward/midfielder led the Bulldogs with 15 goals and four assists. He was named first team All-Division for 1-4A boys soccer.
Perez played midfielder/defender for New Albany. He scored two goals and picked up five assists. Perez represented the Bulldogs on the MAC All-Star team in February and also was recognized as 1-4A All-Division.
Spencer and Perez recently signed with East Central Community College soccer and plan to attend there in the fall.