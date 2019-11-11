Max Spencer picked up the hat trick in New Albany's match against Itawamba at the Oxford Tournament on Saturday. Spencer's goals were the only ones the Bulldogs needed in their 3-0 win over the Indians.
Bulldogs that picked up assists on Spencer's goals were Cristian Perez, Brian Romero and Alejandro Rodriquez.
New Albany Lady Bulldogs lost their match with Itawamba in the tournament by a 4-2 final. Caroline King scored both goals for New Albany.
The New Albany vs Pontotoc game that was scheduled for Friday, November 15 may be moved to Thursday, November 14 pending the availability of officials. In the event the matches are moved, they will be played at Kitchens Field with starting times of 5:00 for the girls and 7:00 for the boys.
Two other changes to the schedule involve the away game with Lake Cormorant scheduled for November 7 which has been moved to Thursday, December 19 with start times of 5:00 and 7:00. Also the home match scheduled for November 12 with Hernando has been changed to Saturday, December 14 with games set to start at 3:30 and 5:30.