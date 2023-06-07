The New Albany Park Commission Splash Pad opened this past week and will be open through Labor Day.
The new pad replaces the old water park that had to be removed because of safety and maintenance issues and is operating under a different set of regulations.
The original spray park was opened in 2015, largely due to the efforts of alderman Tommie Beasley. He did not live to see its completion, but the park was named in his honor and a plaque at the splash pad today commemorates his accomplishments.
The splash pad is scaled down somewhat from the previous water park because of the escalation in costs. To have replaced or improved on the previous park would have cost more than $1 million, city officials said, and they could not justify that great an expense, but did want to provide some sort of water activity for area children.
There is no fee to use the splash pad, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but the pad is unsupervised, which is also a change.
Partly because of that, people use the pad at their own risk and a variety of requirements are in place for safety and health reasons.
No running or rough play is allowed for obvious reasons and users must not obstruct the water jets. Children must wear swim diapers if they are not potty trained and kids under age 12 must be accompanied by adults 18 or older.
No food, drinks or gum are allowed on the pad. Also prohibited are street shoes, pets or animals, wheeled devices and athletic equipment or pool toys.
Restrooms are available near the splash pad and the facility may be closed due to weather concerns.
The pad has two sections and to start either part, press an activator button on the side of either red post.
