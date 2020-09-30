THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
VOLLEYBALL
Ripley at New Albany
Booneville at East Union
Ingomar at South Pontotoc
Falkner at Myrtle
Hamilton at West Union
CROSS COUNTRY
Union County XC Championships at BNA Bank Park
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
FOOTBALL
East Union at Mantachie
Myrtle at Falkner
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
VOLLEYBALL
Corinth at New Albany (rescheduled from 9/22, varsity at noon)
CROSS COUNTRY
Watson High School Meet at Clinton
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5
VOLLEYBALL
Ingomar at Pine Grove
Myrtle at Falkner
FOOTBALL
North Pontotoc at New Albany Middle School
East Union Junior High at Mooreville
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
VOLLEYBALL
New Albany at Corinth
East Union at Baldwyn
Ingomar at Potts Camp
Myrtle at Hickory Flat
West Union at Pine Grove