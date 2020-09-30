THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

VOLLEYBALL

Ripley at New Albany

Booneville at East Union

Ingomar at South Pontotoc

Falkner at Myrtle

Hamilton at West Union

CROSS COUNTRY

Union County XC Championships at BNA Bank Park

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

FOOTBALL

East Union at Mantachie

Myrtle at Falkner

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

VOLLEYBALL

Corinth at New Albany (rescheduled from 9/22, varsity at noon)

CROSS COUNTRY

Watson High School Meet at Clinton

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

VOLLEYBALL

Ingomar at Pine Grove

Myrtle at Falkner

FOOTBALL

North Pontotoc at New Albany Middle School

East Union Junior High at Mooreville

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

VOLLEYBALL

New Albany at Corinth

East Union at Baldwyn

Ingomar at Potts Camp

Myrtle at Hickory Flat

West Union at Pine Grove

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

