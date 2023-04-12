SOFTBALL
East Union 2, Pine Grove 1
Two strong hitting teams ended up in a pitchers duel and East Union squeezed past Pine Grove 2-1 on Tuesday in 1-2A softball. The teams combined for three hits for the contest.
Lucy Cochran picked up the win for the Lady Urchins as she tossed a complete game, allowing one run on one hit with no walks and 15 strikeouts. Cochran threw 74 strikes out of a total of 114 pitches.
Pine Grove's Lizzie Meeks had an impressive outing too as she worked six innings while allowing two runs on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Meeks threw 99 pitches with 54 hitting the strike zone.
Pine Grove scored their lone run in the first as leadoff batter Ellie Fryer was hit by pitch then took second on a passed ball and later wound up at third on an error. She came home a few pitches later on another passed ball.
East Union came back to tie the contest in the fourth inning as Cochran drew the leadoff walk. She stole second and went to third on a single by Lily Kate Johnson.
A walk to Marley Clayton loaded the bases with Mia Hutcheson at the plate and one out. She delivered the RBI groundout to bring Cochran home to tie the game 1-1.
Meeks escaped further damage as she got a strikeout and a fly ball to end the threat and leave runners in scoring position at second and third.
The Lady Urchins scored the winning run in the fifth as Adison Russell drew a walk with one out. She wound up later in scoring position at third base and Katie Sherwood laid down the bunt to score the runner for the 2-1 lead.
East Union improved to 22-1 with the win, 9-0 in 1-2A.
New Albany 5, North Pontotoc 4
Logan Robertson singled home the winning run with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off 5-4 win for New Albany over North Pontotoc in 2-4A softball.
Annabelle Johnson started the rally with a leadoff single for the Lady Bulldogs with the game tied 4-4 in the seventh.
Zakathryn Cameron came up two batters later and smashed a double to right to put runners in scoring position at second and third.
Maguire Miskelly was the next batter up and North Pontotoc opted for the intentional walk to load the bases and put the force on at every base.
Robertson was next in the batting order and she delivered the game-winning single to left to drive in Johnson and wrap the contest in Maroon and White for the Lady Bulldogs.
Abby Keller was the winning pitcher as she threw a complete game, alloing four runs on seven hits with five walks and six strikeouts. She also had two hits for New Albany.
Johnson had two hits and a RBI while scoring two runs.
New Albany had nine hits total and moved their record to 9-13 and 2-6 in division.
West Union 22, TCPS 0 (3 innings)
West Union put a thrashing on TCPS in 2-1A softball as they won handily 22-0 in three innings.
The Lady Eagles scored nine runs in the first inning and bettered that with 13 in the bottom of the second.
Addison Collum and Sadie Cobb combined for a no-hitter as Collum started and went two innings then was relieved by Cobb in the top of the third. Collum walked one and struck out four on 31 pitches with 18 going for strikes. Cobb struck out one on nine pitches with seven hitting the strike zone.
The Lady Eagles collected 17 hits and took advantage of five TCPS errors.
Alana Martin and Ella Kate Taylor had huge performances on their senior night as they each went 3 for 4 batting. Martin had five RBIs while Taylor added four.
Cobb went 3 for 3 at the plate with a RBI.
Other Lady Eagles picking up multiple hits were Kelsey Coffey (2 for 3, RBI), Mollie Reaves (2 for 2, 4 RBIs), Zoey Wright 2 for 2, 2 RBI) and Barley Martin (2 for 2, 2 RBIs).
West Union is now 8-0 in division and 17-4 overall.
Smithville 17, Ingomar 3 (5 innings)
Smithville jumped on Ingomar early, scoring 12 runs in the first inning and coasting to the 17-3 win in 2-1A softball on Monday.
The Lady Seminoles sent 18 batters to the plate in the opening inning against the Lady Falcons as they finished the game with 14 hits while taking advantage of four errors.
Ingomar was only able to score in the second and third innings.
Kaylee Crawford doubled to drive home T'nya Jones for the first run in the second inning. Jones drew a walk to start the inning.
The Lady Falcons scored their final two runs in the third inning as Tyranni Jones and Cadie Jo Byrd walked to start the at-bat.
Macie Phifer followed and delivered the RBI single to center to drive in Jones.
Lizzy Jo Hall drove in the final run with her single down the third base line.
Ripley 12, New Albany 7
New Albany took an early lead at 5-0, but saw the game slip away as Ripley outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12-2 the rest of the way in the 12-7 loss on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs outhit Ripley by a count of 12-10, but also committed more errors, six to four in the loss.
Hannah Finley had a big game at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Other New Albany players with multiple hits were Logan Robertson, Maguire Miskelly and Laken Hopkins as they all went 2 for 4.
Abby Keller had three RBIs on one hit.
BASEBALL
East Union 13, Myrtle 3
East Union fell behind 3-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, but the Urchins rallied with 13 runs over the next three frames to defeat Myrtle 13-3 in 1-2A baseball.
The third inning swung the contest heavily into East Union's favor as they sent 13 batters up and scored seven runs. All the runs scored with two outs.
Connor Timms had the biggest hit of the inning as he crushed a 3-RBI double to center to tie the game.
Ethan Bruce was next up and also doubled to give the Urchins the lead for good at 4-3.
Jude Treadaway had doubled earlier with two outs to get the momentum going at the plate for East Union.
The Urchins used back-to-back 2-RBI singles by Drew Hollimon and Luke Wood to score four more runs in the fourth inning to expand the lead to 11-3.
A hit-by-pitch and walk in the fifth inning with bases loaded supplied the final two Urchins runs in the mercy rule win.
Myrtle got on the scoreboard in the first inning as Braiden Jordan reached on an error and later scored on another error to give the Hawks the early 1-0 lead.
Kaleb Thomas hit a sac fly RBI later in the inning to drive in Ray Moody and the Hawks led 2-0.
Myrtle's final run came in the third inning as Moody doubled to drive in Joe Kizer.
Ross Cochran got the win on the mound, going four innings and allowing five hits, three runs, a walk with five strikeouts.
Landon Harmon closed out the game with an inning of work, allowing one hit while striking out two.
East Union improved to 18-4 and 11-0 in 1-2A baseball. Myrtle drops to 4-12 and 1-10 in division.
West Union 6, Water Valley 5
West Union held off a late charge from Water Valley in their 6-5 win on April 10.
A four-run fourth inning sealed the win for the Eagles as they held off a late charge by the Blue Devils in the sixth inning where they plated three runs.
Jon Grey Morrisson got the win and threw a no-hitter over his five innings of work with two runs allowed plus three walks while striking out eight. He threw 92 pitches with 59 going for strikes.
Benton Burks and Grant Martin each threw an inning of relief to close out the contest.
Martin was the lone Eagle with multiple hits as he went 2 for 4 with a RBI and double.
Burks had the other extra base hit with his RBI double.
West Union improved to 16-2 overall for the season with the win.
Pontotoc 7, New Albany 6 (9 innings)
New Albany took division leader Pontotoc to extra innings, but lost 7-6 on a passed ball in 2-4A baseball on April 10.
Pontotoc had rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the seventh with three runs to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard in the eighth and the Bulldogs failed to plate a run in the top of the ninth as well.
New Albany totaled nine hits on the night while Pontotoc finished with 13.
Parker Skinner was the most productive Bulldog at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs plus a home run.
Cooper Dodds went 2 for 3 from his leadoff spot with a RBI and Jeb Bolen was 2 for 5 with a double.
Cooper Wilhite also had a solo homer for the Bulldogs.
North Pontotoc 11, New Albany 1 (5 innings)
New Albany struck first with a run, but North Pontotoc scored 11 unanswered as they defeated the Bulldogs 11-1 in five innings in 2-4A baseball on April 11.
Leadoff batter Cooper Dodds hit a double into right field in the first and later scored on the RBI groundout by John Stacks for the lone New Albany run.
North Pontotoc's Reece Kentner shut down the Bulldog bats the rest of the way as Dodds' double was the lone hit he surrendered.
The Vikings grabbed the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the first then added single runs in the second and fourth inning.
North Pontotoc walked it off with the mercy rule win with a six run fifth for the 11-1 winner.
New Albany used three pitchers who gave up 10 hits over five innings with five walks.
New Albany falls to 11-13 and 1-8 in Division 2-4A baseball.
