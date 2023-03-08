SOFTBALL
East Union 6, Walnut 1
The Lady Urchins piled on five late runs to defeat Walnut 6-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Urchins scored two runs in the fifth and added three runs in the sixth to take the win.
Lucy Cochran had another excellent outing on the mound as she tossed a four hitter, allowing one run and striking out 16 batters. She threw 102 pitches with 67 going for strikes.
Addison Clayton was one of the stars at the plate as she went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI including a double.
Adison Russell also had two hits for the night and drove in one run while delivering a triple.
East Union is now 7-0 on the season.
West Union 18, Tremont 0
Addison Collum tossed a no-hitter over three innings as West Union dispatched Tremont 18-0 on Tuesday. Collum threw 47 pitches with 35 going for strikes and struck out 9 in the win.
Her Lady Eagle teammates pounded out 16 hits in the runaway and were led by Sadie Cobb's 3 for 3 performance with five RBI including two doubles.
Barley Martin also had a big night at the plate, going 3 for 3 with four RBI.
Collum helped her own cause at the plate by going 2 for 2 with three RBI including a double.
Lucy Jumper and Mollie Reaves were both 2 for 2 at the plate with a RBI while Parker Gates went 2 for 3 for two RBI.
West Union 13, Tremont 1
Addison Collum came back to pitch game two of the doubleheader after her economy outing in game one and picked up the daily double win 13-1 over Tremont.
Collum worked four innings, allowed one run on two hits while striking out 10. She threw 57 pitches with 46 going for strikes.
Parker Gates and Sadie Cobb were perfect batting on the night as they went 3 for 3 with four RBI apiece with both hitting a double.
Mollie Reaves, Zoey Wright and Ella Kate Taylor had triples for the game with Reaves smashing a pair of them while also going 3 for 3. Taylor had two RBI while Reaves chipped in one.
Lucy Jumper also had multiple hits for the Lady Eagles by going 2 for 4 in her leadoff spot.
West Union 29. Ashland 0
The Lady Eagles romped to an easy 29-0 win over Ashland on Monday, March 6.
Addison Collum held the Lady Devils hitless for two innings while striking out six and Sadie Cobb relieved in the third, allowing no hits and striking out three.
West Union muscled out 13 hits against Ashland and were led by leadoff batter Lucy Jumper who went 3 for 3 with three RBI.
Collum had a productive day at the plate as well by going 2 for 2 with four RBI.
Mollie Reaves was also 2 for 2 batting and drove in a run.
Myrtle 7, Oxford 6 (8 innings)
The Lady Hawks won a wild one in extra innings by a 7-6 score as the teams combined for 11 runs in the extra frame.
Ally Murphy broke the 1-1 tie with her RBI single to plate Audrey Henderson.
Cora Kelly followed and crushed a triple to score two runs for the 4-1 lead and Dream Carnell plated Kelly with her RBI single.
Olivia Decanter and Henderson drove in the other two runs with their RBI singles for the 7-1 lead.
However Oxford fought back to cut the score to a single run at 7-6 before Myrtle closed the door to take the win.
Carnell went 3 for 4 with a RBI to lead the Lady Hawks at the plate.
Kelly and Decanter both had 2 for 2 performances with two and one RBI.
Brooklyn Streich worked 7.2 innings for the Lady Hawks and Lauryn Smithey came on in relief to get the final out on the mound.
BASEBALL
East Union 16, New Site 0 (3 innings)
East Union had an easy time picking up their third win in 1-2A with a three inning affair with New Site that ended in a 16-0 verdict.
Landon Harmon tossed the shutout while allowing two hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Harmon was effective in the zone by throwing 30 strikes out of 42 offerings to the plate over the three innings of work.
Drew Hollimon was the big man at the plate as he went 3 for 3 with six RBI.
Leadoff man Jude Treadaway was 2 for 3 with two RBI while Harmon supported his work on the mound with three RBI.
Connor Timms had the lone triple of the game for the Urchins and drove in two runs.
Rett Johnson, Tristan Baldwyn and Treadaway all hit doubles for East Union.
East Union improves to 7-2 and 3-0 in Division 1-2A.
Ingomar 8, Hickory Flat 3
Ingomar scored a couple of runs in their first at-bat and added five more in their last one as they defeated Hickory Flat 8-3 on Tuesday.
Tanner Rakestraw went the distance on the mound, allowing there runs on seven hits with one walk while striking out five to secure the win.
Rakestraw needed only 98 pitches with 61 going for strikes to close the deal for Ingomar.
The Falcons were led at the plate by Griffin Prince and Cody Bost as they went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Both players recorded a double in the extra base hit category.
Rakestraw was also 2 for 4 for the day to pad his performance and he drove in a run as well.
Walker Robbins joined in the extra base hit club with his double.
Ingomar is now 6-2 on the year.
Pine Grove 12, Myrtle 2 (5 innings)
The Hawks came up on the short end of a 12-2 score on Tuesday at Pine Grove. Pine Grove collected eight hits in the win while limiting the visitors from Myrtle to only two hits.
Ray Moody had the lone RBI for Myrtle off his RBI double while Joe Kizer had the other hit for the Hawks.
Pine Grove jumped out to the 7-0 lead after one inning of play and proceeded to add a single run in the third and four more in the fifth end the contest in the mercy rule.
Myrtle drops to 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in Division 1-2A.
