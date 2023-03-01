Softball
West Union 2, Nettleton 1
West Union scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and secured the walk-off 2-1 win over Nettleton on Tuesday.
Zoey Wright singled to start the Lady Eagle seventh and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Ella Kate Taylor drew a walk which brought Lucy Jumper to the plate for West Union.
Jumper came through with the walk-off RBI single to score Wright and send the Lady Eagles to the 2-1 win.
Addison Collum had a huge night on the mound as she limited Nettleton to one run on three hits. She struck out nine and only walked one batter while thrwoing 109 pitches with 75 going for strikes.
Parker Gates tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning with her RBI single that scored Kelsey Coffey after she had singled to start the sixth. Coffey led West Union with two hits on the day.
West Union improves to 3-1 with the win.
Baseball
East Union 11, Baldwyn 1 (5)
East Union began the road back in search of another Division 1-2A title with an 11-1 win over the Baldwyn Bearcats on Tuesday.
The Urchins pounded out 10 hits and were led at the plate by senior shortstop Rett Johnson's 3 for 3 night with 2 RBI and a double.
Sophomore Landon Harmon handcuffed the Bearcats with his 3-hitter on the mound. Harmon allowed one run while issuing two walks and struck out 11. He threw 95 pitches with 55 going for strikes.
East Union utilized a six run second inning to put the issue to rest early and race out to a lead of 8-0. The Urchins sent 11 batters to the plate during the frame.
Tristan Baldwyn had the big pop for East Union as he blasted a 2-run homer.
East Union's other runs came by way of a two run inning in the first and a three run fourth inning.
Johnson's heroics landed him as the leader at the plate, but teammates Ben Basil and Drew Hollimon also had multiple hits.
Basil went 2 for 2 with three RBI and a double while Hollimon was 2 for 3 with a double.
East Union improves to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in 1-2A.
New Albany 8, Olive Branch 6
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and scored two runs late to hold off Olive Branch 8-6.
New Albany plated five runs in the top of the first, but Olive Branch came back to cut the deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the frame.
The Bulldogs added another run in the top of the second while the Conquistadors pushed across three runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull within a run at 6-5.
Olive Branch tied it at 6-6 in the fourth, but the Bulldogs got a run in the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth to escape with the 8-6 win.
Logan Voyles paced the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Cole Roberts went 3 for 4 with one RBI and John Stacks was 2 for 4 on the night.
Mayes Prescott started the game and went 4.2 innings, allowing six runs on five hits while striking out four.
Jake Thomas came on in relief and worked the final 2.1 innings. He struck out five while allowing no hits. He threw 31 pitches with 21 going for strikes.
New Albany moves to 3-4 on the year with the win.
Walnut 19, Myrtle 16
Myrtle and Walnut locked up in an 1-2A offensive slugfest and the Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the seventh to prevail 19-16 at Myrtle.
Myrtle actually outhit the Wildcats 13 to 10, but the Hawks issued more free passes by a margin of 14-12.
The Hawks took an early 4-0 lead in the second only to see Walnut come back with three in the top of the third.
Myrtle doubled their run total in the bottom half of the frame as they sent eight runs across the plate for the 12-3 lead after three innings.
The Hawks added three runs in the fifth inning and a solo run in the sixth before Walnut mounted their comeback in the seventh.
Tanner Fryar went 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Hawks while driving in five runs.
Ray Moody was 2 for 4 with four RBI and Braiden Jordan went 2 for 5 with three RBI. Wes Stanton and Nate Gaines each had two hits with two and one RBI respectively.
Myrtle's record is now even at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in 1-2A.
