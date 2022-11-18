FALKNER • As the lone senior on the roster, East Union’s Laura Cobb placed her young teammates on her back and drove them to another win on Thursday night.
Cobb scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 42-24 over Falkner on the road at the Falkner Invitational.
Both East Union (4-2) and Falkner (3-2) are young teams, that pressed each other in hopes of causing mistakes — and it worked for both teams. The Lady Urchins coughed up 22 turnovers, while the Lady Eagles had 20 of their own.
The ball handling miscues led to a low-scoring first quarter, where Cobb scored three points in a 5-0 close for a 7-4 lead.
Those points sparked a personal 7-0 run for the post player to begin the second as the Lady Urchins built a 10-point lead.
Cobb’s and-one bucket with 1:08 left gave her 13 first-half points and sent East Union to the break up 19-8.
A 7-2 start to the third by Falkner had the Lady Eagles within six, but back-to-back baskets from Josie Mae Bell and Cobb pushed the lead back to 10 with just under four minutes left in the period.
Up 27-20 entering the fourth, East Union stretched its lead out to 13 with three straight layups to start — two from Caroline Sherwood and the last from Ali Cooper. Cobb added six points in the final frame to seal the victory.
Sherwood finished with nine points and six rebounds from her point guard position.
East Union was 17 of 45 (37.7%) from the field, including just a 1 of 8 (12.5%) clip from beyond the arc.
Falkner made 8 of its 40 shot attempts (20%), and only 3 of 13 (23.1%) from deep.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.