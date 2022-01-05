We have managed to survive yet another year of political fear-mongering, mainstream media propaganda and big pharma vaccine-pushing while the majority of us just want to live our lives and go about our daily routine or what's left of it.
The world of local high school sports experienced another great year of team state champions, individual state champions and division titles across the entire spectrum of prep sports.
We have been in the process of recognizing those athletes and their accomplishments beginning with the December 29 Gazette along with this week's issue and will have more in the January 12 paper as well.
Our intent has been to look back and not just single out one accomplishment for a single month, but to point out multiple achievements involving many players and teams. We have had a host of noteworthy events and titles, so our hope is to shine a light on virtually all of them.
Please be patient as we work our way through the school year because we have only made our trek into four months so far, but we are moving along and can see the finish line far off in the distance.
Congratulations to everyone that suited up and participated in the past year of local sports. It was my honor to cover you and your accomplishments on the field of play.
As we start the year 2022, we jump into the Union County Basketball Tournament by week two. Myrtle will host this year and the action starts on Thursday, January 13 and runs through Saturday, January 15.
New Albany will be in the thick of action in 1-4A soccer as they complete the second half of division play which is set to be completed by January 21. New Albany swept first place in 2021 for both boys and girls soccer teams and played in the 4A playoffs last season.
The Lady Bulldogs made it through the first half of division play unscathed as they are in first at 5-0 while the Bulldogs sit in second on the boys side at 4-1 with their lone loss coming to division leader Ripley by a 2-1 score.
Key matches for New Albany in January will be against Corinth for the girls while the boys will try to avenge the earlier loss to Ripley.
Local bowling teams will be busy on the lanes as the state championships will take place in February.
The powerlifting teams will also be gearing up with meets over the next several weeks as lifters will begin flexing for podium spots at the various meets.
Lots of sports on the horizon for Union County and New Albany athletes and we hope to be there to share in their experiences.