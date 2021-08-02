Fall sports is upon us or at least it is for me as I have a busy week of taking photos, writing articles for the fall sports magazine and then covering the first volleyball matches of the year.
It's nice to be able to go to the schools and take the team photos and see the coaches and players after not being able to do very much of that for last year's magazine.
Hopefully, we will be able to pull all the photos, names, and articles together on time and make the dreaded deadline to send off to press.
Our 2021 Fall Sports Preview is set to insert into the New Albany Gazette for the August 25 issue, so be on the lookout for that at the end of the month.
I'm trusting that everything will continue to go on without too many issues, we are off to a pretty good start with three team photos taken last week and the table of contents photo was taken on Sunday.
Now if I can only get these 15-plus photos scheduled for this week knocked out, we will be all set and have it all wrapped up.
I'm cautiously optimistic about all the pieces of the preview puzzle coming together, but we managed to pull it off three times in the chaos of last year, so surely we can do it this year.
Saturday will launch our 2021 fall sports into action as several of our volleyball teams will hit the court at Historic Memorial Gymnasium in New Albany for the Bulldog Bash.
Coach Ashley Connelly will have two courts going at the same time as 10 area teams will play two matches each in Saturday's Bash.
Gazette coverage teams participating include New Albany, East Union, Ingomar and Myrtle.
Matches start at 9:00 and the final matches of the day are set to begin around 2:00.
If you're ready for some fall sports, come on over and catch a few matches. Admission is $5.00 and there will be concessions.