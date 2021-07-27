The heat wave that we are experiencing of mid-90 degree temperatures and 100-plus heat indexes can mean only one thing – it’s time for fall sports!
It seems like it is always a caldron of heat and humidity for the first week of football practice and cross country. (I will give volleyball a pass since they practice and play inside)
If you have an athlete that is participating in either football or cross country, I’m sure that you have already enacted the fluids regimen to keep them hydrated and protected from heat exhaustion.
Personally, I seem to be getting softer and softer with each year that passes, I blame that on staying under air conditioning too much.
Back in the day, when I farmed full-time, I had acclimated myself to handle the extremes since I spent most of my day either in the dairy barn milking or riding a tractor. Even then, we had some days that were near brutal with the heat and humidity.
It was really rough back in the day when we “hauled hay” and had to carry wagon loads to the various barns that we owned or rented. I was the unfortunate person that pulled duty in the loft stacking.
You talk about hot, add 90-100 degree temperatures plus oppressive humidity of 90 percent plus zero air flow in the loft of a barn with a tin roof and you’ve got the recipe for a heat stroke for sure.
I was tougher and younger back then though and could handle it as long as we had plenty of water at my disposal.
As tough as those days were, I really miss them. Life was much simpler then and we didn’t have all the distractions and non-stop bombardment of information that we do now.
I guess that is why fall sports is a bit reminiscent of days gone by to me. It offers the chance to be back outside covering sports and being in the elements, no matter how rough the weather.
Let’s all get outside a bit to toughen up and drink plenty of liquids over the next couple of weeks as we train to spectate on the fall sports scene.