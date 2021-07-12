June marked the transition of sports from 2020-2021 to that of 2021-2022 as the all-star games put the finishing touches on last year while summer ball began the new one.
Our schools and teams overcame a lot of bureaucratic and health-related red tape, but we got past it all while having another banner year in sports.
July offers a small window of opportunity to rewind and refocus, but not for long as we will start work on the fall sports preview for the sports of football, volleyball, cross country and swimming.
Gene Phelps and I will again be working together to keep you informed on how your favorite teams from New Albany, East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle and West Union fare.
This small window has also allowed me to go full throttle in yard and garden work which I am extremely passionate about.
I've got lots of zinnias, cosmos, marigolds, hydrangeas and sunflowers growing on the flower side plus the squash, purple hull peas and okra are going to be coming in soon in vegetables if all this rain doesn't wash them away.
We've also got tomatoes and cucumbers in the makings, I'm just not that keen on my tomato-growing skills as I am with the flowers. Growing tomatoes seems to always steer one in the direction of humility, just one slight slip-up and I tend to be licking my wounds from a plant casualty.
I did accomplish one major goal with tomatoes, growing my plants from seed in my Bio Dome and I was excited about that, but then I nearly killed them all because I didn't let them acclimate to the outside weather for a long enough period of time.
However, they made a Roy Rogers comeback and hopefully we will have enough to eat as well having lots for canning.
In the meantime, I 'm going to keep cutting flowers, mowing the yard, making new flower beds, picking the fruits of my labors while keeping an eye on the horizon for the upcoming sports season.
See you at the games!