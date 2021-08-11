Volleyball got the 2021 fall sports season off to a successful start and I was fortunate enough catch four of my five teams in action at Saturday’s Bulldog Bash at Historic Memorial Gymnasium in Downtown New Albany.
New Albany hosted the event while East Union, Ingomar and Myrtle joined in the day’s festivities. Not only was this a proving ground for volleyball teams. lots of new officials got some match experience and training with the day’s events.
Coach Ashley Connolly kept the schedule moving fluidly and there was a good crowd on hand to follow the participating schools. I think a good day was had by all from my limited point of view.
Thanks to everyone at New Albany for their hard work and efforts for making the day a success.
There was a bit of an inconvenience as a broken water line put the gym’s water supply out of order, but New Albany officials moved quickly to open up the restroom facilities at New Albany Middle School to remedy the issue.
Everyone probably needed a brisk walk after sitting through a match anyway, so fans could get in some exercise on the back-and-forth between buildings.
Things get down to business this week as New Albany and East Union faced each other on Tuesday while Myrtle entertained Baldwyn. West Union was set to travel to Hamilton and Ingomar was off.
Thursday will find Myrtle at home against Nettleton, New Albany travels to Lafayette and West Union will drive over to Falkner.
East Union will host the East Union Classic on Saturday as Ingomar, Biggersville, Nettleton and Pine Grove join the Lady Urchins for some volleyball fun.
Football will be making its appearance on the 20th as jamborees will be in full force across the state as we gear up for another year on the gridiron.
August 27 will get us going with the regular season.
Cross Country will also hit the trails in August as East Union hosts the East Union Season Opener XC meet on August 28. The Urchins will be joined by New Albany, Hickory Flat, Booneville and Mantachie.
Fall sports is back in August, go out and catch some of the action on the hardwood, gridiron or trails!