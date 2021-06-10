Players from Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, and Montana representing over 45 different junior and senior colleges and universities (Memphis, Southern Miss, Delta State, etc) will play three games per weekend between June 4 and July 25th with a season ending League Championship Series scheduled for July 30 - August 1. Players from college teams still competing in the collegiate playoffs have the chance to be added to the rosters at a later date. All eight teams will vie for the league title at the end of the season.
The coaches of the eight teams for 2021 include veterans Buddy Hall and Easton Hall (Tupelo Thunder), Andy Dillard (Tallahatchie Rascals), Greg Bates (Tippah Tribe), Jeff Cook (Hill Country Generals), Jeff King (North Delta Dealers), Brandon Montgomery (Golden Triangle Jets), Drew Dillard (Black Prairie Mudcats), and Nolan Stevens (Woodall Mountain Lookouts).
“We love getting to see the players progress from year to year. We have so many multi-year players that go and have tremendous years with their school after playing with us,” stated CSBL Commissioner Sam Creekmore. “We have great coaches who build relationships with the players that last long after their playing days are over. The players work so hard to get better but also have a good time and make life-long friends while they are here competing."
All games are played in New Albany at BNA Bank Park with games scheduled on Friday afternoons/evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Admission is $7 and kids 9 and under get in free. Rosters, schedules, statistics, and special events are posted on their website at www.cottonstatesleague.com.
In addition to the collegiate league, CSBL staff are busy preparing for the always popular July season of the High School and Junior High Cotton States leagues which will begin July 5. Both leagues are already full and will showcase 18 high school teams and 4 junior high teams.
Scores from 6/5/21 games
Cotton States Baseball League now underway
Cotton States Baseball Press Release
Golden Triangle Jets 18, Woodall Mountain Lookouts 3
North Delta Dealers 6, Black Prairie Mudcats 4
Tupelo Thunder 11, Hill Country Generals 7
Tallahatchie Rascals 6, Tippah Tribe 2
