INGOMAR - Ingomar hosted its 2021 Summer League Basketball Tournament on June 14-17. There were 12 teams from Classes 1A/2A that played 10-15 games each.
The teams were divided into four pools and were later seeded for a double elimination tournament on Thursday. In all, there were 67 games played over the course of four days. For the teams that made it late into Thursday, it was an absolute battle of attrition. The final few games had playoff-level intensity.
Pine Grove lost to Ingomar in a semifinal matchup, but then the Panthers wpm three games in a row to capture the title. The defeated West Union and then beat Ingomar twice.
Pine Grove was led by the MVP of the tournament, Carson Rowland. Rowland controlled the game with his playmaking ability ability. He and the Panthers will be a force in 2A next season.
Ingomar, West Union and Tremont are now together in Division 2-1A and will be extremely familiar with one another after this week.
Houlka was a team to watch this week. They were on everyone's radar after a victory over Pine Grove.
The final results went as follows: Pine Grove - first place, Ingomar - second place, West Union - third place, Houlka - fourth place, Tremont - fifth place.
Other teams involved - Walnut, Myrtle, Blue Mountain, East Union, FAlkner, Delta Academy, and Hamilton. TCPS also participated earlier in the week.
All of the coaches were able to spend valuable time working with their teams in competitive situations and these teams will be ready when the 2021-2022 season tips-off in less than five months.
Top three teams in 2021 Ingomar Summer League Tournament
First place - Pine Grove (12-2)
Second place - Ingomar (12-3)
Third place - West Union (10-4)
All-Tournament Team
(MVP) Carson Rowland - Pine Grove
Jamas Cox - Pine Grove
Keaton Wilkerson - Pine Grove
Jack Hudson - Pine Grove
Adin Johnson - Ingomar
Kyle Robertson - Ingomar
Greer Manning - West Union
Cole Willard - West Union
Tarquvious Jackson - Houlka
Jarrell Hamilton - Houlka
Seth Winter - Houlka
Tyler Whitaker - Tremont
Hayden Robinson - Tremont
Brantley Porterfield - Walnut
Jaden Taylor - Myrtle
Haiden Shoops - Myrtle
Jaden Hall - Blue Mountain
Keshun Tyler - Blue Mounbtain
Rod Reudas - Falkner
Gabriel Moore - Delta Academy