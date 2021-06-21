Ingomar Falcons
lstrawn

INGOMAR - Ingomar hosted its 2021 Summer League Basketball Tournament on June 14-17. There were 12 teams from Classes 1A/2A that played 10-15 games each. 

The teams were divided into four pools and were later seeded for a double elimination tournament on Thursday. In all, there were 67 games played over the course of four days. For the teams that made it late into Thursday, it was an absolute battle of attrition. The final few games had playoff-level intensity. 

Pine Grove lost to Ingomar in a semifinal matchup, but then the Panthers wpm three games in a row to capture the title. The defeated West Union and then beat Ingomar twice. 

Pine Grove was led by the MVP of the tournament, Carson Rowland. Rowland controlled the game with his playmaking ability ability. He and the Panthers will be a force in 2A next season. 

Ingomar, West Union and Tremont are now together in Division 2-1A and will be extremely familiar with one another after this week.

Houlka was a team to watch this week. They were on everyone's radar after a victory over Pine Grove. 

The final results went as follows: Pine Grove - first place, Ingomar - second place, West Union - third place, Houlka - fourth place, Tremont - fifth place.

Other teams involved - Walnut, Myrtle, Blue Mountain, East Union, FAlkner, Delta Academy, and Hamilton. TCPS also participated earlier in the week. 

All of the coaches were able to spend valuable time working with their teams in competitive situations and these teams will be ready when the 2021-2022 season tips-off in less than five months. 

Top three teams in 2021 Ingomar Summer League Tournament

First place - Pine Grove (12-2)

Second place - Ingomar (12-3)

Third place - West Union (10-4)

All-Tournament Team 

(MVP) Carson Rowland - Pine Grove

Jamas Cox - Pine Grove

Keaton Wilkerson - Pine Grove

Jack Hudson - Pine Grove

Adin Johnson - Ingomar

Kyle Robertson - Ingomar

Greer Manning - West Union

Cole Willard - West Union

Tarquvious Jackson - Houlka

Jarrell Hamilton - Houlka

Seth Winter - Houlka

Tyler Whitaker - Tremont

Hayden Robinson - Tremont

Brantley Porterfield - Walnut

Jaden Taylor - Myrtle

Haiden Shoops - Myrtle

Jaden Hall - Blue Mountain 

Keshun Tyler - Blue Mounbtain

Rod Reudas - Falkner

Gabriel Moore - Delta Academy

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus