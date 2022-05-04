Jorja Roberson

Jorja Roberson of East Union was named Player of the Year in Division 1-2A softball. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

Division 1-2A Softball All-Division

Player of the Year: Jorja Roberson

East Union

Division Pitcher of the Year: Sommer Tyes

Baldwyn

Division Offensive Player of the Year: Ellie Fryer

Pine Grove

Defensive Player of the Year: Cat Reno

Belmont

East Union

Jorja Roberson

Lucy Cochran

Katie Sherwood

Adison Russell

Emma Boatner

Mia Hutchison -2nd team

Josie Mae Bell -2nd team

Pine Grove

Ellie Fryer

Lizzie Meeks

Halley Keaton

Madison Foster

Jazzie Smithey -2nd team

Carley Greer -2nd team

Belmont

Cat Reno

Akeria McDowell

Sara Scott

Autumn Campbell - 2nd team

New Site

Layla Roper

Ashley Mathis

Gracie Yates

Ava Elliott - 2nd team

Walnut

Madison Weeks

Cadence Robison

Neely Hodum

Harley Garner - 2nd team

Baldwyn

Sommer Tyes

Cara Whatley

Jana Claire Collins

Bellamy Hogue - 2nd team

