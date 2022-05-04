A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Jorja Roberson of East Union was named Player of the Year in Division 1-2A softball.
Sports Editor
Division 1-2A Softball All-Division
Player of the Year: Jorja Roberson
East Union
Division Pitcher of the Year: Sommer Tyes
Baldwyn
Division Offensive Player of the Year: Ellie Fryer
Pine Grove
Defensive Player of the Year: Cat Reno
Belmont
Jorja Roberson
Lucy Cochran
Katie Sherwood
Adison Russell
Emma Boatner
Mia Hutchison -2nd team
Josie Mae Bell -2nd team
Ellie Fryer
Lizzie Meeks
Halley Keaton
Madison Foster
Jazzie Smithey -2nd team
Carley Greer -2nd team
Cat Reno
Akeria McDowell
Sara Scott
Autumn Campbell - 2nd team
New Site
Layla Roper
Ashley Mathis
Gracie Yates
Ava Elliott - 2nd team
Walnut
Madison Weeks
Cadence Robison
Neely Hodum
Harley Garner - 2nd team
Sommer Tyes
Cara Whatley
Jana Claire Collins
Bellamy Hogue - 2nd team
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 1:43 am
