2022 All Union County Team

All-County Tournament Team

Lucy Cochran - East Union

Jorja Roberson - East Union

Katie Sherwood - East Union

Kinsley Gordon - Myrtle

Kinzie Claire Waits - Myrtle

Emma Mayer - Myrtle

Zoey Wright - West Union

Emma Callicutt - West Union

Abby Keller - New Albany

Addison Mayo - New Albany

Tyranni Jones - Ingomar

Kaylee Crawford - Ingomar

