MYRTLE • Emma Akins was all over the floor making plays for East Union on Thursday as the Lady Urchins took a 3-0 straight set win over Myrtle.
Akins had a huge night serving, but also came through with some clutch kills while adding several assists and digs for her night's work.
"The thing that I try to do is look for open spots on the floor because I think that's much more important than hitting it as hard as I can," Akins said. "I try to change my serves up. If I see them scoot back then I serve short and try to drop it in front of them and if I see them move up, I just serve it as hard as I can."
Akins signature set was the second as she dropped in four aces during her opening serve for the Lady Urchins and turned a 2-0 deficit into a 7-2 Lady Urchin lead. East Union never trailed again in the set and won 25-20.
Akins tallied five aces for the set to lead her team. Jorja Roberson went on a spree for the Lady Urchins in the kill department as she powered in six in the set.
Emma Mayer was unstoppable for Myrtle as she slammed down four kills and served up two aces.
East Union also won the opening set by 25-20 and Akins had two kills for the Lady Urchins.
Carrie Wilkinson had two kills and an ace in the first set while Jenni Bullard had two aces. Mayer had two kills and an ace for the Lady Hawks.
Myrtle took a five point lead in the third set at 15-10, but East Union rallied back to take the lead 18-15 during Sydney Sanford's serve. Sanford served up two aces while Roberson and Akins had consecutive kills.
Roberson wound up with four kills in the set while Akins had two plus an ace.
"It was really big (win), we were all kinda excited and it was big," Akins said. "I think every team can find something to work on and our biggest thing is communication and working better together as a team."
Akins finished with six aces and four kills while Roberson had 11 kills for East Union.
Mayer led Myrtle's attack with three aces and seven kills.