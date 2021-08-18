New Albany and East Union made another bit of history in the local sports scene on Tuesday, August 10 as the first-ever varsity volleyball game between New Albany and Union County school transpired at Historic Memorial Gymnasium.
New Albany won the match 3-0, but the bigger issue of the day was just the fact that in year three of county volleyball, New Albany was a county opponent.
This will blossom even more on August 28 as the Union County Volleyball Tournament will take place at Memorial Gym in New Albany. All four Union County schools will participate as well as host New Albany.
The tournament was the brainchild of New Albany coach Ashley Connolly who not only is coaching at the high school level, but is know and highly-respected around Mississippi for her involvement in club volleyball as well. It will be a round robin format and each of the county schools will play the Lady Bulldogs.
Back to Tuesday’s game, it almost had the atmosphere of a division match as fans from both sides were excited and vocal throughout the night’s action.
I have witnessed the New Albany crowd being hyped like this in matches against Corinth, Ripley and Pontotoc, but I have also traveled to places like Corinth, Ripley and Pontotoc where we were on the receiving end of the home crowd.
Nonetheless, it was a cool experience and great for the sport of volleyball. This was a block to build on going forward as we hope that the sport continues to grow and develop in all five of our schools.
“I tell our kids all the time that our division is not like this, so let’s just go see what it looks like,” East Union coach Josh Blythe told me. “I told the kids, 20 years from now you will look back and say, we played there and we were the first ones to do that.
“Great crowd for a volleyball game in Union County, I thought it was cool for that.”
Hopefully, this will be the sign of even greater things to come for the sport of prep volleyball. Make plans to be at Memorial Gym in New Albany on August 28 for more exciting action on the hardwood between local rival schools.