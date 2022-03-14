New Albany took an early lead in the first and continued to build on that by scoring nine runs over the final three innings to gain the 13-3 win in five over West Union on Thursday.
Josh Paul drew the start and worked four innings, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking six. Preston Shaw came on in relief and worked the fifth inning, allowing two hits and a run while striking out two.
Ethan Conlee and Ray Bright went 2 for 2 on the night as Bright picked up two RBI and Conlee had one.
Cole Roberts also had a big game, going 2 for 3 with a RBI. Paul aided his cause with four RBI.
East Union 15, Walnut 3
East Union traveled to Walnut in 1-2A softball on Thursday and the Lady Urchins came back to Ellistown with the 15-3 win.
Lucy Cochran terrorized the Lady Wildcats at the plate and on the mound as she went 2 for 5 at the plate with a home run and 4 RBI and 4 runs scored. From the bump, Cochran worked a complete seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks while striking out 11. She face 28 batters and threw 114 pitches, 77 of which were strikes.
Emma Boatner went 3 for 5 with a RBI while Addison Russell and Josie Mae Bell went 2 for 5. Russell had two RBI and Bell smacked a triple.
East Union 12, Wheeler 0 (6 innings)
East Union broke loose for seven runs in the top of the sixth to defeat Wheeler 12-0 in softball on Friday.
The Lady Urchins pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of four Wheeler errors in the win.
Josie Mae Bell went the six innings on the mound for the Lady Urchins, allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout.
Jorja Roberson drove in four runs, going 2 for 4 with a home run and double to pace the offense.
Lucy Cochran was 3 for 4 with a RBI while Mia Hutcheson went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.
Addison Russell and Bell went 2 for 4 with a RBI. Bell had a triple while Russell doubled.
Dakota Hines was also in the multiple hit department as she went 2 for 4.