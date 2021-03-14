BOONEVILLE - Rudy Baldwin tossed a four-hitter and his East Union teammates supplied plenty of runs in Friday's 12-2 win over Pontotoc in six innings. The Urchins pounded out 14 hits for the win.
Baldwin went the distance in the six inning affair, throwing 86 pitches while allowing two earned runs with three walks while striking out nine Warrior batters.
Baldwin also helped his cause at the plate, going 2 for 4 with one RBI.
East Union took the initiative from the as Ethan Hitt singled with tow out in the first and scored on Hayden Roberts' RBI triple for the early 1-0 lead.
The Urchins struck hard in the second as they batted around in the order, scoring five runs on four hits while an error and a walk also contributed to the big inning.
Jude Treadaway's 2-RBI single drove in two runs to start the big inning. Chris Clayton would later score on a passed ball for the third run of the inning. Roberts came back around in the order and drove in two more runs with his single to stake Baldwin to a 6-0 lead.
Pontotoc would score their only two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, however even those two runs were overshadowed by a spectacular play by the Urchins.
With runners at second and third with one out, Pontotoc hit a fly ball to right which was tracked down by rightfielder Carter Phillips for the second out. Both runners tagged up and Phillips threw a laser to third and Clayton applied the tag for the third out.
The outstanding defensive play carried over to the plate for the Urchins as they roughed up the Pontotoc pitching staff for five more runs in the top of the fifth.
Connor Timms started the plate production with his 2-RBI single. East Union then got consecutive RBI from three batters as Clayton, Caleb Johnson and Treadaway drove in baserunners to stretch the lead to 11-2.
The Urchins added their final run of the day on Baldwin's RBI for the 12-2 lead. Baldwin then proceeded to strike out the side in the Pontotoc sixth and took the win.
Roberts had three hits and three RBI to pace the Urchin batters. Treadaway had two hits and three RBI while Baldwin and Clayton had two hits and RBI each and Hitt had two hits while scoring two runs.