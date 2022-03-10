MYRTLE - Rudy Baldwyn supplied the pitching and Ethan Hitt furnished the hitting as East Union defeated Myrtle 16-1 in five innings.
Baldwyn threw a three-hitter with two walks and nine strikeouts while Hitt went 3 for 4 with five RBI.
"Really getting ahead in the count worked for me tonight in the early innings, the third and fourth inning, I struggled a little bit, but my curve ball was working and I could throw that in later counts and that really helped me stay ahead of the hitters," Baldwyn said.
Hitt started the scoring for the Urchins as he stepped to the plate in the first with two on and one out as he delivered the 2-RBI single for the 2-0 lead.
Thad Bell later singled and drove in a run while East Union was able to hang up six runs in the frame.
Baldwyn worked a 1-2-3 inning and East Union was back at the plate in the top of the second.
Hitt came up to bat again with the bases loaded and again came through with the 2-RBI single to up the Urchin lead to 8-0.
Baldwyn breezed through the second by retiring the Hawks in order.
East Union sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth and scored seven runs to take a 15-0 lead.
Hitt struck again with his RBI single to reach five RBIs total.
Myrtle was able to dent the scoreboard in the fourth as Jackson Mayer led off with a double and Dalton Galloway followed with the RBI single.
East Union added their final run in the top of the fifth as Cameron Wages led off with a double and scored on Daniel Whitfield's sac fly RBI for the 16-1 lead.
Baldwyn finished strong as he struck out the side to end the game.
East Union improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in Division 1-2A.
"It's great to be 3-0 and we've got to just keep pushing and keep riding this wave," Baldwyn said.
Extra Bases
BIG INNING: East Union pounded out five hits and scored six runs in the first inning as they never trailed in the contest.
BIG STAT: Hitt starred at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 5 RBI while Baldwyn threw a 3-hitter with 9 strikeouts.
PLAYER SPEAK: "The ball looked like a beach ball tonight, I'd been struggling a little bit and I got in the cage this past week and I was ready to go. If it was in the strike zone, I was going for it." - Ethan Hitt