ELLISTOWN - Rudy Baldwyn pitched a gem for the East Union Urchins as he shutout the Strayhorn Mustangs 6-0 in Division 1-2A baseball on Friday. Baldwyn pitched a complete game, allowing three hits with one walk while striking out 12 over seven innings.
East Union pitching coach Zane Treadaway was pleased with his pitcher's performance and shared his thoughts on Baldwyn's success on the mound.
"First pitch strikes - at one point we looked he was 17 of 19 in first pitch strikes, getting ahead and staying ahead, that was the key all night," Treadaway said. "He located the fast ball most of the night and used the breaking ball with pretty much accuracy most of the night. Those two pitches, mix a few changeups in and you have the night that he had. It was a good night, nothing to complain about on my part as pitching coach."
Baldwyn was particularly overpowering and dominant in a couple of innings, he struck out the side in the second, surrendered a hit in the fifth, but struck out the other three batters to leave the runner stranded at first.
"The expectation lately is for him (Baldwyn) to do what he did tonight and that's get his pitch count down, he's been a guy that's going to pass a hundred pitches if you leave him out there long enough," Treadaway said. "His arm is in good enough shape to take it, but our approach has been what he did tonight, get ahead early, try to get early outs if we can, keep the pitch count down, so he can go deep in the ballgame. He's becoming a pitcher, not just a thrower."
The breakout inning for the Urchins came in the bottom of the third as Rett Johnson led off with a single and later scored on Baldwyn's RBI single. Hayden Roberts scored from third on an errant throw to second on a steal attempt by Riley Williams, who was running for Baldwyn.
Williams ended up at third and Connor Timms was hit by a pitch and Thad Bell came on to run for the catcher and promptly stole second.
This set the stage for DH Chris Clayton and he delivered a blast to left that cleared the fence for a 3-run home run and provide the Urchins with the 6-0 final margin.
Clayton was the lone Urchin with multiple hits as he had a double to go along with his home run and led the team with three RBI.
The Urchins scored their first run in the first as Johnson drew a walk and later scored on Roberts' RBI single for the early 1-0 lead.
Treadaway closed by saying this about Baldwyn, "If he can keep doing what he did tonight, other teams are going to have trouble beating him. That's baseball 101, getting ahead, forcing the hitters to swing at pitches they normally don't swing at because you're ahead in the count. If we can continue to do this on the mound, I like our chances on down the road."