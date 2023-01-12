A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Tristan Baldwyn of East Union scored 20 points to help lead the Urchins to the 71-37 win over Myrtle.
Sports Editor
East Union's John Evins works the ball across the perimeter against Myrtle.
Tristan Baldwyn portioned out his scoring for East Union as he hit for 10 points in each half to help lead the Urchins to a 71-37 win over Myrtle.
East Union moves to the semifinal round of the Union County Tournament and will face West Union on Friday.
Myrtle kept the game competitive during the first quarter as they only trailed by six at 20-14 when the period ended.
East Union kicked into a higher gear in the second quarter and outscored the Hawks 21-6 and the teams went to the half with the Urchins up 41-20.
Easy union's defense kept Myrtle in check in the third quarter as they scored 13 while limiting the Hawks to six for the 53-26 lead.
Baldwyn was the game's leading scorer with 20 points. Teammates John Evins and Seth Johnson each scored 10 points.
Parker Owen led Myrtle with nine points.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.