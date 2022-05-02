ELLISTOWN - East Union struck quickly with six first innings runs while Rudy Baldwyn tossed a one-hit shutout in the 11-0 game one win over Nanih Waiya. The Urchins pounded our nine hits to produce the 11 runs in only four innings at the plate on Thursday.
Baldwyn surrendered one hit while issuing one walk and struck out 12 batters. He threw 74 pitches in five innings of work with 51 of those going for strikes while facing 17 batters.
Urchin leadoff man, Jude Treadaway, got the offense rolling with a single in the first and promptly stole second.
Rett Johnson doubled to drive him in and give the Urchins the 1-0 lead.
Hayden Roberts would walk and later score on Connor Timms' RBI single.
Baldwyn helped his cause later with a RBI single that would score Braden Pierce and raise the score to 4-0.
Drew Hollimon came on as a courtesy runner for Baldwyn and later scored on a passed ball and the sixth Urchin run of the frame came when Daniel Whitfield doubled to right to score Thad Bell who reached on a walk.
Ethan Hitt's groundout RBI would score another run for the Urchins in the second inning to pad the lead at 7-0.
Treadaway went long in the third inning with his blast to right for a 3-run homer to extend the gap to 10-0.
Hitt drove in Hayden Roberts for the final run in the fourth inning for the final 11-0 score.
Treadaway led the Urchins at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Hitt added two RBI while Baldwyn had two hits.
East Union 20, Nanih Waiya 3 (Game 2, 5 innings)
The Urchins raked Nanih Waiya's pitching for 20 runs on 14 hits in Friday's 20-3 win in game two to sweep the series 2-0.
Hayden Roberts went 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs and Rett Johnson was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs to lead the Urchins.
Tristan Baldwyn tripled and drove in three runs while Roberts and Landon Harmon homered for East Union.
Connor Timms and Thad Bell had two hits as they joined the multiple hit ranks for the Urchins.
Roberts got the win for the Urchins on the mound as he allowed three runs on five hits with no walks while striking out five.
East Union moves on to the third round of 2A baseball playoffs this week and will host Bruce on Friday at 5:30.
Game two will be Saturday at Bruce at 7:00 while, if necessary, game three would be back at East Union on Monday at 5:30.