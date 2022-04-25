Union County had three teams to make the MHSAA baseball playoffs and all three teams successfully swept their opponents and move to round two this week.
East Union, 2021 runner-up in Class 2A, dispensed of J.Z. George in a doubleheader to reach the next level first.
The Urchins won by lopsided scores of 11-0 and 15-0. East Union will now face Nanih Waiya, winners over Strayhorn.
East Union will host game one on Thursday at 5:30, Friday the teams will meet at Nanih Waiya at 5:00.
If necessary, game three would be at East Union on Saturday at 2:00.
Ingomar and West Union both are competing in the Class 1A playoffs.
Ingomar swept Jumpertown 2-0 by scores of 13-0 and 12-2. The Falcons will play Vardaman next. The Rams were beneficiaries of a first round bye.
Game one of the series will be at Vardaman on Thursday at 7:00 and Ingomar will host game two on Friday with first pitch at 6:00.
If game three is necessary, it would be played at Vardaman on Saturday at 2:00.
West Union pulled out the brooms to sweep Houlka 2-0 by 7-0 and 16-1 scores last week.
The Eagles will face another team of Eagles in the second round as they catch Wheeler, who defeated Falkner in the first round.
Game one will be at West Union on Friday at 7:00 and game two is set for Saturday in Wheeler at 7:00.
Myrtle starts softball playoffs
Myrtle won the Class 1A Softball Championship last year, but the Lady Hawks have moved up into a very tough Class 2A with a strong county rival, East Union. Both teams are perennial playoff championship contenders.
The Lady Hawks will catch a talented Pine Grove team for their opening series. The Lady Panthers defeated O'Bannon 2-0 in their opening series while Myrtle had a bye.
Game one will be at Myrtle on Friday at 5:30 then the series will move to Pine Grove for game two on Saturday.
East Union is still awaiting to find out their opponent as Potts Camp and Calhoun City had split their first two games and the deciding game three yet to be played. East Union would host game one.
West Union advanced in Class 1A softball with a sweep of Houlka. The Lady Eagles won 6-2 and 5-1.
West Union advances to play Blue Mountain in the next round.
Blue Mountain will host game one on Friday at 5:30 and West Union will be the site for Saturday's game at 1:00.
Ingomar also made in the playoffs in Class 1A, but the Lady Falcons ran into a stout Hamilton team and were sweep 2-0 by scores of 11-1 and 13-9.