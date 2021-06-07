NEW ALBANY- Longtime Union County baseball coaches Chris Basil of East Union and Andy Wilbanks have stepped down from the head baseball coaching positions at their respective schools.
Russell Taylor, Union County School Superintendent issued this statement regarding Basil and Wilbanks: "Coach Basil and Coach Wilbanks have had not only an incredible impact on their baseball programs, but their students, schools, and communities. Union County has been fortunate to have such fine coaches and men leading these two programs.
"I have always admired the impact that educators that spend a big part of their career in one community have. Their positive influence has gone well beyond the game of baseball."
Monday night, the Union County School Board accepted the retirement of Basil as assistant principal and head baseball coach at East Union Attendance Center effective June 30, 2021.
Basil's successor will be Jamie Russell who last held a head coaching position at Smithville. Russell was approved by the school board as a certified teacher and head baseball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
The county school board also acted on and accepted the resignation of Wilbanks as baseball coach at Ingomar Attendance Center effective June 15, 2021.
Wilbanks was approved as Ingomar Golf coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
Wilbanks' successor will be Ben Wallis who previously coached at Walnut High School. Wallis was approved by the school board and hired in the position of certified teacher and head baseball coach for the 2020-2021 school year.
* Dennis Clayton will have more on the coaching careers of Chris Basil and Andy Wilbanks later