Chris Basil, baseball and East Union are synonymous when a conversation is struck up about any of the three, but during his 29 years at East Union Basil had a major part in starting new programs on and off the field of play.
First coaching stint
Basil came to East Union in 1992 after he was hired as high school and junior high head baseball coach, high school and junior high assistant basketball coach.
"Coach Rusty Brown, a good friend of mine and a person that I admire, was the head baseball coach at East Union in the spring of 1992," Basil said. "He passed away unexpectedly during spring break. I was hired by Principal Leon Clark the summer of 1992."
First baseball team
Basil has fond memories of the first team that he coached on the baseball diamond in the spring of 1993 and shared how special the group was and continues to be even now.
"The first baseball team I coached at East Union was the school year of 1992-93," Basil said. "Believe it or not, the things that stand out to me did not have to do with a particular player or play. This particular year was a dream come true for me since I was a young child. I had never wanted to do anything other than coach baseball. After graduating from Ole Miss in 1990 with a degree in Physical Education and Health and meeting one of my life goals playing baseball for the University of Mississippi, I was the superintendent of Pine Hill Country Club in Ripley. So when I applied and was hired for this coaching position, I remember feeling like it was a dream. I so wanted to make a difference and have a successful baseball program at East Union.
"This first group of young men were the most unselfish individuals I had ever been around. They were willing to do anything to win. They were hungry, eager, and determined to be champions. It was about the team and not the individual. The parents of these young men were the same way. It was never about their child, it was about building a baseball program at East Union. The parents during this time and years to come sacrificed a great deal of their time and energy into this baseball program. This entire group of players and parents have continued to support me over the years. Today, the parents and players of the first part of my career are some of my closest friends."
First title for Urchins
"In 1995 we won our first North State Baseball Championship," Basil said. "The players were some of the most competitive and intelligent players I have ever coached. We won 33 ball games that year and lost to Natchez Cathedral in the State Championship."
Recipe for success
Basil has instilled in his players a hard work ethic that will not only help them on the field of competition, but will prepare them and aid them in every day life.
"In the early years, the guys worked, worked, and worked some more. We got up early and before school we practiced and ran, then after school we practiced late. The parents many times were right there and made sure the guys had what they needed one way or another. When we were not practicing baseball we were working on the field and field house.
"I have to say, I not only had the players' fathers willing to work on the field house but I had men within the community to volunteer their time, their money, and their equipment. I was beyond a hard/difficult coach, we did not goof off but we had a great time learning the game. I made sure they knew I loved them. From this work ethic and determination for a game that I believe is like life, grew a passion for our community and school that we still see today.
Coaching, coaching and more coaching
Although Basil coached baseball for the entire 29 years at East Union, it is by no means the only sport that he coached. In fact, the variety of sports he has coached covers a vast array of prep sports.
I am not sure about all the dates, but I have been the head high school baseball coach for the last 29 years," Basil said. "Also, I coached junior high baseball for many of those years. I have coached junior high basketball boys and girls, softball head coach, Union County Football head coach, assistant high school basketball coach for Coach Danny Henderson.
"Coach Henderson was a mentor to me. He took me in and became a friend like no other. The most important thing I learned from him was that if I wanted to be happy I had to have a personal relationship with God. I was the athletic director for over 10 years. Since 2010 I have been serving East Union not only as a head coach, but assistant principal. As a teacher, some of my most favorite times were teaching health."
Program planter
Basil was also a program planter and direct seeded many of the various sports programs that have enjoyed tremendous success at East Union. He worked hard to see that as many students as possible got the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities. He shared all the programs and his incentive to see them through:
"Softball 1993- I wanted the female students to have another sports option other than basketball.
"Football 2009- Ken Basil, Superintendent, Wayne Mahon, Union County School Board Member, and myself had been talking about the need for a football program. We wanted this so badly for our kids and communities. The principal at East Union at the time was Tim Carter and the assistant principal was Ray Kennedy, both tremendous supporters of this idea and both men were former football coaches. Tim Carter, worked extremely hard on the development of starting a county wide football program. Long story short, I volunteered to coach the program the first year. At the time it was called Union County Football. The rest is history and I could not be more proud of the facility we have today. It took a lot of support from our school board and community. Many individuals spent many hours on this football program and eventually the building of our football field.
"Bowling 2004- I was driving a bus at the time and I asked a student what he wanted to do when he graduated, and he told me that he wanted to be a professional bowler. So, after that conversation, I could not get the idea of a bowling team out of my mind so the next year we started a bowling team. The student that I had the conversation with on the bus that day was a senior bowler the year the boys bowling team won their first state championship in 2006. Since then East Union has won 5 state championships under the direction of Coach Brian Browning.
"Cross Country 2002- Heather Duley approached me about starting a cross country team. We got the ball rolling and under the direction of Coach Heather Duley this program got its start. Since then, Coach Nathan McLellen and his team have won 7 state championships in cross country.
First state championship
Basil shared how he was able to enjoy a state baseball championship with his Urchins in 2016 and what the keys to success were.
"By the time we won our first state baseball championship in 2016, I had begun to think that after North State Championships in 1995, 2005, 2007, and 2013 and having second place finishes that it might not be in the cards for me," Basil said. "I had coached many great players and had tremendous teams with so much combined talent.
"Then came along the 2016 team. This team had great leadership within the players. That is what stands out to me. This team loved to compete, they never gave up, every game someone else stepped up, and everyone was held accountable. They held each other accountable."
Coaching contributions
"I cannot take credit for the success of the East Union Baseball Program," Basil said. "I have been fortunate to have players and teams that worked extremely hard for me and parents that have put up with me. I have a coaching style that might not be popular in today's world but I can honestly say that my players know I love them and I want them to succeed. I want them to have an opportunity to take what they have learned on Rusty Brown Memorial Field and know they can handle whatever life throws at them.
"Life is not easy and I tell them that life has way more valleys than mountain tops. Nothing makes me feel more proud than to hear one of the elementary students come up to me and say, “Coach Basil, I am going to play baseball”. I can tell by looking in their eyes that they mean it. I am honored and humbled that the East Union Baseball Program means so much to our school and it brings a sense of pride to these young boys. It's about pride and keeping the tradition up year after year and that is what we have done. During my coaching career, East Union has had 31 baseball players take their game to the next level and many of these have gone on to have great college baseball careers. This does not happen without a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.
"Also, I have had assistant coaches over the years that love the game and sacrificed a lot of time for this program. Many of the assistant coaches were former players of mine including current assistant coaches Zane Treadaway, who played for me during his junior high and high school career and Chris Lucius, whom I coached in the college Cotton States Baseball League. These coaches have done so much for the program, tons of computer/paperwork and behind the scenes things that often get taken for granted.
"One of the educational contributions that I am so very proud of is I did not quit until East Union had a Dyslexia Therapy Program. I was one of those students in elementary that dreaded the thought of a teacher calling on me to read or spell out loud. I know first hand what it feels like to constantly feel behind your peers in the classroom."
Rewards of coaching and a look back
Basil closed by looking back at how many people played a role in his life as a coach, teacher, parent and community servant.
Wow, where do I begin? I could start now and list for hours the co-workers, school board members, administrations, central office staff, parents, and former students and players that have given me the biggest rewards.
"I have truly been blessed to work for the Union County School District at East Union Attendance Center. I can honestly say that after nearly 30 years I have worked for and with the best of the best and at the end of the day agree or disagree, we have wanted what is best for the students. Yes, it is true, I have received many baseball coaching awards and East Union Baseball has won a heck of a lot of games over the years, but this is not where I find my happiest moments in my career. It is when I see the students as adults and I think how proud I am of them. My hope is that I had a small part of their success.
"My reward is spending my entire coaching career at one school and having all the support I have had over the years. I have truly received way more than I could have ever given or dreamed of 30 years ago. On a personal note, I am so thankful for my wife Betsy, who has been right by my side and supported me for the last 26 years. God has blessed me with three children that I am very proud of, Calla who is in law school at Ole Miss, Jace who will be attending Northeast in the fall, and Ben who will be a 9th grader at East Union.
"I was extremely fortunate to have exceptional coaches during my own career. Such as Ben Jones and Robert Merritt, football coaches at New Albany, Harvey Childers, basketball coach at New Albany, and Roy Cresap, head baseball coach at ICC. Their guidance and work ethic has never left me. I will be forever grateful for them."
There are hundreds of students and athletes that will be forever grateful to Chris Basil for the impact that he had on their lives as he prepared them not only to compete in sports, but to compete and be successful in life.