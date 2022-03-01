RIPLEY - Thad Bell went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs as he helped East Union defeat Ripley 8-6 on Tuesday.
Bell smacked a 2-RBI double in the first inning and later added a RBI single in the top of the seventh to give the Urchins an insurance run to pad the lead to 8-6.
"Well really I just go up and a lot of times before I get up there I pray and say 'let me just help my team out,' I like to do that a lot," Bell said. "Just not take anything for granted and be glad that I am out here and help the team any way that I can."
And help his team is exactly what Bell did. Bell ripped his two-out double in the first after Connor Timms had put the Urchins on the scoreboard earlier with another 2-RBI double.
The Urchins handed starting pitcher Landon Harmon a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the first.
"I think it was really crucial to get the lead and it got the momentum up fast," Bell said.
Ripley was able to plate a run in that first inning as Reed Scott hit a RBI double to cut the lead to 4-1.
Ripley rallied in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 4-4. Curt Cohea scored the first run of the third as he raced in from third on a pitch that got away from the Urchin catcher.
Scott drove in the second Tiger run of the frame with his sacrifice fly to center and Cooper Davis tied the contest with his RBI single.
The Tigers broke the tie with a 2-run fifth as Connor Graves scored on a wild pitch after drawing a leadoff walk.
Nace Clark drove in the sixth Tiger run with a bloop single that fell in front of the Urchin outfielders and Ripley led 6-4 after five.
However that lead was short-lived and East Union stormed back as the Baldwyn brothers came through at the plate.
Rudy drove in the first run of the sixth with a fielder's choice groundout RBI and Tristan followed that with a deep drive to right that hit near the base of the fence for a 2-RBI double and the Urchins regained the lead at 7-6.
Bell came through in the top of the seventh with his third RBI of the contest and East Union was able to pull off the 8-6 win on the road.
"It felt great (insurance RBI), like I said, just trying to help everybody and if we didn't have runners on, we couldn't score, so everybody is doing their part out here and we are rolling right now," Bell said.
Ross Cochran came on to relieve Harmon and picked up the win in two innings of work.
East Union had nine hits on the night and Ripley had five.
Extra Bases
BIG INNING: East Union overcame a two run deficit by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to regain the lead.
BIG STAT: Thad Bell drove in three runs to lead the Urchins and went 3-4 at the plate.
COACH SPEAK: "We put ourselves in a hole that first inning that we couldn't really get out of. We got Ty's (Long) pitch count up and we made him get tired there at the end of the game, but they swing the bat probably as good as anyone we will see all year from top to bottom. You can't find a weak spot to get out of an inning because somebody is going to come through and get a big hit." - Ripley coach Joel Gafford